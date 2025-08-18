FRCSW Human Capital Team Receives Award

Photo By Michael A Furlano | FRCSW Human Capital Management (HCM) team faces the significant challenge of meeting...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | FRCSW Human Capital Management (HCM) team faces the significant challenge of meeting the command’s personnel needs. Through unwavering commitment, adaptability, and strategic problem-solving amid constant change and uncertainty, the HCM team plays an essential role in mission success. Recently, the Staffing, Classification, and Data Analytics teams were recognized for their outstanding efforts with an award presented by FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) stands as the Navy’s premier West Coast hub for aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul, specializing in Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems. With a dedicated workforce of over 2,500 civilians and active-duty personnel, FRCSW is committed daily to equipping the warfighter with the tools necessary to fight and win.

Supporting such a vast and critical mission, the FRCSW Human Capital Management (HCM) team faces the significant challenge of meeting the command’s personnel needs. Through unwavering commitment, adaptability, and strategic problem-solving amid constant change and uncertainty, the HCM team plays an essential role in mission success. Recently, the Staffing, Classification, and Data Analytics teams were recognized for their outstanding efforts with an award presented by FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera. These teams took on the complex task of updating all Position Descriptions over a decade old, revitalizing Competitive Levels, and creating a comprehensive Competitive Level handbook. Meanwhile, the Data Analytics team delivered timely, data-driven insights, meticulously tracking all actions and standardizing Position Descriptions with uniform nomenclature, driving efficiency across the command.

The Human Capital team’s dedication directly enhances FRCSW’s workforce capability and mission readiness for the fleet. Their professionalism, teamwork, and agility are truly commendable, making them highly deserving of the Golden Wrench Award.

