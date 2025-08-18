Preparing Leaders, Strengthening Readiness: CLC 25-2 Wraps in D.C.

The Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course 25-2, held Aug. 11–15 at locations across the National Capital Region, brought together O-5 and O-6 officers for a week of development designed to prepare current and future leaders for wing- and group-level command in competition, crisis and conflict.



The course, a senior leader development program within the ANG, provides commanders and command-select officers with focused training, operational updates and peer-to-peer engagement to strengthen leadership skills. For the past two years, Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, chief of staff of the South Dakota Air National Guard, and his team have directed course coordination and content. Responsibility for the course rotates among states every two years, making this the final iteration led by South Dakota before the Tennessee Air National Guard assumes the role.

“The intent of the course is to equip commanders to lead at the O-6 level in garrison and deployed environments and to champion the warfighter ethos,” Havener said.



Over the five-day course, more than 35 military leaders briefed attendees on a wide range of topics, including leadership philosophy, operational readiness, homeland defense, cybersecurity, crisis management and the evolving Deployable Combat Wing concept. Each session concluded with an open forum, giving participants the rare opportunity to engage directly with senior leaders and subject-matter experts, ask candid questions and challenge assumptions in a setting designed to encourage open dialogue.



Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, framed the strategic context for attendees and underscored the importance of their role as leaders.



“This is the most consequential time we will ever serve,” Pirak said.



He emphasized that today’s challenges demand commanders who are ready to lead with urgency and purpose.



Lt. Gen. Luke “Torch” Ahmann, commander of 1st Air Force, reinforced the nation’s top priority of defending the homeland. He walked attendees through a simulated threat scenario that highlighted how Guard forces on Title 32 orders contribute to homeland defense and why flexible, rapid response is essential.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brett Wyrick, a returning speaker to the Commander Leadership Course, once again captured the attention of attendees with his candid reflections from serving as a trauma surgeon at Balad Air Base, Iraq. He recounted mass casualty operations, the courage of medics he served with and the emotional toll of treating young service members, underscoring the weight of command during combat. His remarks drew a strong response from the audience, reinforcing the enduring importance of training, teamwork and leader presence.



“Take care of your troops and remember to train,” Wyrick said. “Ensure your troops understand the mission and their purpose for being, because there’s no scenario that I know of where we go to war and the National Guard isn’t going.”



Midweek, Havener introduced command team scenario exercises that placed attendees in potential real-world situations the military may face in the future. The scenarios ranged from civil disturbances and casualty notifications to natural disaster response, requiring groups to walk through the steps of how they would approach the problem, identify resources and outline possible courses of action. The exercise also tied into the Guard’s adaptation to the Deployable Combat Wing concept, encouraging participants to think about how traditional responses may need to evolve in future environments.



The exercises proved valuable not only for thinking through challenges but also for sparking candid discussion among peers. By sharing ideas out loud, participants introduced programs and perspectives others may not have considered, creating a collaborative environment to exchange best practices while in a controlled setting.



The course closed with a chiefs council, which clarified the first sergeant’s role beyond administrative duties and addressed the unique demands of leading part-time senior enlisted leaders.



Havener offered practical leadership guidance throughout the week, reminding new or soon-to-be commanders to thank Airmen for who they are and what they do. He encouraged them to look for opportunities to address what matters most and to keep a few “hip pocket quotables” ready for the right moment.



“What they need to hear trumps what you want to say,” Havener said. “Never pass up the opportunity to say something impactful.”



By week’s end, attendees left the National Capital Region with stronger networks, new tools for command and lessons they will take back to strengthen their units. After a week of strategic briefs, peer discussions and scenario based training, they return home more prepared to lead than ever before. This is the most consequential time they will serve, and the Air National Guard stands ready because its leaders are ready.

