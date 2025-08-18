234th IS hosts Bear Hunter 25’

The 234th Intelligence Squadron hosted Bear Hunter 25’, it’s annual readiness exercise 28 July – 8 August 2025. The aim was to sharpen the skills of Air National Guard intelligence professionals for modern-day conflicts through real-time reporting in a joint-force operational environment.



“The most valuable thing is getting down workflows, learning how to work with other people to come together to meet a common goal, understanding your overarching goals, and how you dole out everything needed to reach those goals,” said Senior Airman Jordan Aiken, Geospatial Analyst, 234th IS.



Bear Hunter is designed to bridge the gap between foundational skills taught in initial technical training and their application in real-world, 24-hour operations. The exercise emphasizes teamwork, mission readiness, and tactical competence across participating units.



“This exercise is preparing me for the event of increased hostilities between us and our adversaries and utilizing all of the tools we have available to us so that we are not starting from scratch should we have to go on active duty orders” said Aiken.



“The purpose of the exercise is to pressure the enemy and prevent them from taking over—digitally and physically,” said Senior Airman Ethan Henson, cryptological analyst, 137th Intelligence Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard. “The reports are coming in live—we can physically see it. A lot of exercises simulate reports, but this is dynamic. If you miss something, then something can happen.”



The 234th IS hosts the Bear Hunter exercise annually, inviting members from other intelligence units to take part in the joint training. This year included 14 Airmen from the 137th IS, Indiana Air National Guard, and locally participants included 2 airmen from the 38th IS, 1 from the 149th IS, and 3 from active duty counterparts.



Working closely with Total Force Partners in realistic training environments such as the Bear Hunter exercise serves to increase technical proficiency, operational capacity and lethality.

