Photo Essay: 19th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy connecting businesses with federal prospects, Part 1

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff as well as event organizers speak to guests attending the 19th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference on July 30, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Keynote sessions highlighted current operational priorities at Fort McCoy and other government contracting opportunities at government facilities across Wisconsin.



Fort McCoy leaders provided insights into the base’s mission and upcoming procurement needs.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



