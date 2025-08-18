Puerto Rico ROTC Cadets graduate Basic Camp

FORT KNOX, KY. – More than 20 Puerto Rican cadets graduated Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Basic Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on Aug. 6, 2025.



Basic Camp is a 30-day training that introduces Cadets to the Army, building leadership and critical thinking skills through hands-on tasks while reinforcing the Warrior Ethos and Army Values.



“I was motivated to join the ROTC at the age of 16 while attending the Youth Challenge Academy, a quasi-military program that gave me the structure, discipline, and leadership skills,” said cadet Kirstey Gonzalez, a student at Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Puerto Rico assigned to ROTC Lion Company.



For Cadet Eduardo Gonzalez, also a student from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica, the opportunity to commission was his main reason. “I joined the ROTC to achieve my goal of being an officer for the U.S. military,” said Gonzalez. “My main motivator for attending Basic Camp was to push myself to achieve greater things.”



The training is divided into five distinct phases, beginning with in-processing and progressing through physical training, confidence courses, land navigation, tactical leadership, and a final six-mile foot march. Every step is meant to shape the Cadets into adaptable, capable leaders at the squad level.



“I built strong bonds - some of the strongest connections I’ve made in my life,” said Cadet Kirstey Gonzalez. “At Basic Camp we all share the same goal and go through the same process, although each of us handles it differently and shines in our own way.”



Confidence-building exercises — like rappelling from a 37-foot tower, navigating obstacle courses and completing the Slide For Life — push cadets beyond their comfort zones.



“The most challenging part for me was adapting to the fast-paced, high pressure environment while staying calm and focused,” said Jaimelee Velez a student of Universidad Interamericana Bayamon assigned to ROTC Taino Warriors Battalion. “I had to learn quickly how to stay mentally strong and to trust the process and myself. I overcame it by reminding myself of the reason I was there, leaning on my battle buddies for support, and taking each day one step at a time.”



During Individual Task Development, cadets learn basic soldiering skills such as rifle marksmanship and field craft, and then apply those skills during a Field Training Exercise, planning and leading tactical missions in a simulated combat environment.



“A specific moment that transformed my mindset was definitely having the opportunity of being a platoon sergeant and having to be accountable for 50 cadets,” said Eduardo Gonzalez. “Being in charge made me realize how important it was to lead by example and ensure we complete our daily task together”.



Basic Camp ends with a recovery phase focused on reflection, peer feedback and personal goal-setting. Cadets graduate with the confidence and experience to succeed in the upcoming ROTC academic year.

