Army Medical Logistics Command holds change of command

U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command held a change of command ceremony Aug. 15, recognizing its outgoing leader, Col. Marc Welde, and welcoming his successor, Col. Deon Maxwell.



Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, commanding general of AMLC’s higher headquarters, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, presided over the ceremony inside Fort Detrick’s auditorium.



Turinetti joined Welde and Maxwell for the traditional passing of the unit colors, signifying the transfer of command and the senior commander’s confidence in AMLC’s new leader.



Turinetti recognized not just Welde’s leadership, but also the command teams at AMLC’s subordinate units – the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea – for ensuring the vital MEDLOG mission happens to enable a ready fighting force.



“This small, mighty MEDLOG team is the exact reason why AMLC is so successful,” Turinetti said. “You understand the purpose and remain laser-focused on the why – our warfighter.”



With a workforce of about 800 people spanning three continents and over a dozen locations, AMLC serves as the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command.



In addition to its three direct reporting units, AMLC is responsible for managing medical materiel readiness across the total force, including contingency programs, medical maintenance and medical materiel maintained at Army Prepositioned Stocks sites.



Welde, a seasoned medical logistician who has completed numerous assignments around the world over his 25-year career, previously served in leadership roles at two AMLC DRUs – as deputy commander for operations at USAMMC-E and commander of USAMMC-K –before taking command of AMLC in 2023.



Born in Spain, growing up in Germany and now calling Utah home, Welde first enlisted in the Utah National Guard in 1998. He later earned commission through the Army ROTC program at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.



“I am extremely proud of you, my teammates, in all that we have accomplished,” he said looking back on the past two years, calling it “the most challenging assignment” he has had as the command continues to navigate ongoing Army transformation efforts.



“Remain focused on enabling warfighting, challenge the status quo and continue the modernization efforts,” he said. “Please know that I am still on the team, but just in a new role.”



Welde next heads to the Office of the Army Surgeon General and U.S. Army Medical Command, where he will serve as director of Logistics/G-4. He pledged to continue being an advocate for AMLC and what it enables for the warfighter and joint force.



“I know how much [AMLC] matters,” Welde said.



With 35 years of service, including the past 24 as a Medical Service Corps officer, Maxwell is no stranger to the AMLC enterprise, having held several positions at AMLC, USAMMA and USAMMC-E over the years.



As the organization’s fifth commander since its activation in 2019, he rejoins the AMLC team after spending the past year as director of the U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity at Fort Sam Houston in his native Texas.



Previously, Maxwell served two years as commander of USAMMC-E in Kaiserslautern, Germany, a role that followed a previous stint at Fort Detrick when he served as assistant chief of staff for support at AMLC headquarters.



Speaking to the workforce, Maxwell pledged to work in lockstep with AMLC’s senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright, to foster a command climate “where everyone feels valued, supported and prepared to enhance Army readiness.”



“I want to emphasize that we achieve mission success not through equipment readiness or procedures alone, but through the dedication of our workforce,” Maxwell said. “I want to understand your challenges, support your wellbeing and let you know that I trust your judgement.”



Turinetti, too, credited the AMLC team for its continued commitment and steadfast support under Welde’s leadership, adding that Maxwell has his full confidence to take up that mantle to continue leading and build on past successes.



“I have no doubt that this tightknit team of incredible professionals will continue to excel and show the Army – and the world – how essential the medical logistics mission is to the overall readiness of our warfighters,” Turinetti said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 12:47 Story ID: 545853 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medical Logistics Command holds change of command, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.