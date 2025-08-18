Quarterly 1st SOF Truth event spotlights steps being taken in mitigating blast overpressure

Photo By Michael Bottoms | U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, hosted the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Bottoms | U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, hosted the 1st SOF Truth Forum focusing on blast overpressure and its effects on health and readiness, at the headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2025. The ethos “humans are more important than hardware,” better known as the 1st SOF Truth, reminds special operations forces and the leaders of U.S. Special Operations Command that the right people, well-trained and well-supported, are the organization’s most valuable resource. Photo by Michael Bottoms. see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of leaders participated in the latest 1st SOF Truth event, held July 30, 2025, where SOCOM’s senior leaders and experts from the medical research and practitioner communities discussed the dangers of blast overpressure (BOP) and what SOCOM is doing to mitigate such risks to its force.



Rooted in the ethos "humans are more important than hardware," the 1st SOF Truth Forums are quarterly events that spotlight human-related topics critical to the special operations community. These forums aim to foster awareness, drive discussion, and deliver actionable resources to the force. Gen. Bryan Fenton has led nine such events during his tenure as commander of SOCOM.



Blast overpressure (BOP) refers to the rapid changes in air pressure caused by explosions, such as those resulting from firing weapons. Unlike Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), which is a medical diagnosis with various causes, BOP specifically describes the physical shockwave and its cumulative effects on the human body.



Colby Jenkins, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict and an Army Special Forces combat veteran, opened the conference.



“We knew that exposure to blast overpressure was not good,” said Jenkins. “And, now the science has caught up to show us just how bad it can be for our operators. Injuries can be hidden. Symptoms may not appear right away. But…the long-term, cumulative effects can be debilitating.”



Throughout the event, panels of experts discussed previous and ongoing research into the effects of BOP, described the symptoms as they understand them now, and covered various mitigation factors. Included was a demonstration of nascent software being produced by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command that allows service members to map the blast overpressure zones of weapons in varying terrain to help them minimize the risk involved during training events.



Dr. Brian Edlow, a critical care neurologist and Associate Director of the Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery, shared updates on ReBlast Precision, a longitudinal study aimed at establishing protocols for early detection of repeated blast injuries. Building on a 2023 pilot study, this initiative seeks to improve diagnostics for active-duty special operations forces.



Gen. Fenton emphasized the importance of these events that educate the team and push resources to those who need them most.



“We’re here to share information to the force,” said Fenton. “We need to flip the chain of command upside down. This information needs to get to the lowest level.”



While the event served as a conduit of information down the chain of command, it was also an opportunity for senior leaders to hear from leaders at the tactical level. Command teams from across the enterprise provided awareness of mitigation strategies that are being used in the field now, including using 3D printed charges to reduce the blast pressure, retrofitting shoot houses and breaching ranges with pressure-absorbing materials, using suppressors and simulation rounds, using augmented reality and virtual reality for “less reps in the dirt,” and using blast monitors to assess BOP exposure.



Importantly, Gen. Fenton pushed back on the notion that reducing exposure to overpressure would lead to reduced readiness.



“We can absolutely do both. We can reduce exposure and remain lethal,” Fenton said.



As Gen. Fenton closed the forum, he reaffirmed SOCOM’s commitment to understanding and addressing the health implications of BOP exposure. While progress has been made, he acknowledged that the journey is far from over, calling for continued collaboration and innovation to safeguard the force.