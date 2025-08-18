From the Homefront to the Frontlines: Prevention is Readiness

Photo By Jean Graves | Isabelle, daughter of Capt. Brianna Kearney, chief of public health nursing at...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Isabelle, daughter of Capt. Brianna Kearney, chief of public health nursing at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, is held by her mother after receiving routine vaccinations during her one-year well-child checkup at BJACH, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 18, 2025. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of vaccines in protecting individuals, strengthening unit readiness and safeguarding public health. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of vaccines in protecting individuals, strengthening unit readiness and safeguarding public health. Capt. Benjamin Tan, a pediatrician at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, said the value of vaccines starts with the most vulnerable members of the community.



“Vaccines prevent life-threatening or life-limiting illness,” Tan said. “Through their use we are able to keep each other safe and dedicate more resources toward other advancements in medicine.”



Tan explained that diseases such as diphtheria, rubella, polio, measles and tetanus have essentially been eliminated in the United States, meaning they are no longer transmitted at a sustained rate but still require ongoing vaccination efforts to remain under control. He also noted recent upticks in measles and pertussis cases across the country underscore the importance of following the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended vaccine schedule.



That schedule, Tan said, is deliberate, safe and prioritizes children’s health. “For example, whooping cough is an illness that can be life-threatening in newborns and young infants,” he said. “The vaccine schedule is designed to protect those most at risk.”



Tan acknowledged that minor side effects, such as redness or swelling at the injection site, are common. “For vaccine discomfort, I recommend extra hugs, a favorite treat, rest and monitoring for any changes,” he said.



Readiness Through Prevention



CPT Christina Pierce, JRTC and Fort Polk Command Surgeon Liaison Officer, said National Immunization Awareness Month serves as both a reminder and an opportunity for commanders to begin preparing their units for the upcoming flu season. She encouraged leaders to schedule mass immunization events now to ensure smooth execution and meet the goal of vaccinating 90 percent of their formations before January.



“Planning ahead allows units to coordinate with medics, order Class VIII supplies and take advantage of the Surgeon Cell’s mobile vaccination capabilities—whether in the field, in the motor pool, at PT formations or in the clinic,” Pierce said. “It’s readiness through prevention.”



Pierce explained that keeping Soldiers and their Families healthy reduces illness-related absences and supports the JRTC and Fort Polk mission to enable military units to increase readiness, support globally deployable missions and maintain a high quality of life for Soldiers and Army Families.



Military-Wide Support for Readiness



According to the Defense Health Agency, immunizations are one of the most effective ways to protect the force, prevent the spread of disease and maintain mission readiness.



“Our efforts at BJACH are part of a larger system-wide mission,” Pierce said. “When we keep our Soldiers and Families healthy, we’re directly contributing to the Army’s ability to project combat power and support globally deployable missions.”



The Public Health Mission



CPT Brianna Kearney, chief of public health nursing at BJACH, said vaccines protect not only those who receive them but also vulnerable populations who cannot be vaccinated. She emphasized that measles and pertussis are surging across the nation, with measles reaching a 33-year high in 2025 in states like Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with Louisiana reporting increased pertussis rates and infant hospitalizations, highlighting the urgency of adhering to immunization schedules.



“When people choose not to vaccinate, it puts our most vulnerable populations at risk,” Kearney said. “We have to remember that vaccination is about protecting yourself, your loved ones and your community.”



Call to Action



BJACH’s Immunization Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. To schedule, call 726-780-2175.



More information about vaccine recommendations for every stage of life is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines.