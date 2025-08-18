Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 10 open house

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at Lock and Dam 10 on the Mississippi River near Guttenberg, Iowa, Sept. 20.



Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation. The open house will coincide with the annual GermanFest in Guttenberg.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating 250 years of service to the nation throughout 2025. The organization was established on June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress appointed the first chief engineer to lead the construction of military fortifications and infrastructure.



In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety activities on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see some of the boats that are used on the river as well as learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water.



Lock and Dam 10, located at 5 Lock and Dam Lane in Guttenberg, was built in 1937. The dam consists of a concrete dam 763 feet long with four roller gates and eight Tainter gates. The lock is 110 feet wide by 600 feet long.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy. Nearly 11 million tons of commodities were shipped or received within the St. Paul District in 2024.



