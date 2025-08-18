Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists from Kentucky Air Guard recognized for excellence

Three Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight have been recognized for excellence by the National Guard Bureau.



Staff Sgt. Austin Duck was named EOD Master Blaster of the Year for 2024 in the non-commissioned officer category, while Airman 1st Class William Darlington and Master Sgt. Dustin Turner took runner-up honors for the same award in the Airman and senior NCO divisions.



The EOD Master Blaster awards are presented annually in recognition of outstanding leadership, management, training, self-improvement, initiative, resourcefulness and contributions to the EOD program, said Lt. Col. Jarret Goddard, commander of the 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron.



“We have a top-notch EOD flight up and down the chain,” Goddard added.



Duck led a team that removed 151 unexploded ordnances across 212 acres of land and de-militarized 12 targets, permitting expanded use of training sites that resulted in substantial cost savings. Additionally, he helped create a new standard for the storage and tracking of equipment, increasing efficiency and reducing the unit’s response time across its 52,000 square-mile area of responsibility.



Darlington helped execute the clearing of over 380 unexploded ordnances, 50 miles of roads and almost 500 acres of land. He also aided in the de-militarizing of 451 items that were condemned, expired or uneconomical to repair.



Turner partnered with the Kentucky State Police to dispose of five unexploded ordnances discovered on a famer’s plot of land, averting the potential destruction of nearly $120,000 in property.



“All of our Airmen are well-trained and prepared to execute the mission,” Goddard said. “These awards are a combination of that training and the things that they do, so it’s great to see them be recognized.”

