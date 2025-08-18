EW 25.2: AFSOC heightens warfighting readiness during landmark DLE series

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Hansford | A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command signals...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Hansford | A U.S. Air Force Air Commando assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command signals to the jumpers during a military free fall insertion on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 25.2 over California, July 28, 2025. AFSOC employs Agile Combat Employment concepts that validate the ability to sustain operations and generate airpower to the joint force while deployed to distributed locations with limited support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Air Force Special Operations Command tested its warfighting readiness during Emerald Warrior 25.2, the command’s premier operational exercise held across Arizona and California from July 21 – Aug. 11, 2025.



EW 25.2 was part of the first-in-a-generation Department Level Exercise series, incorporating more than 12,000 personnel and integrating various forces into joint, coalition, and multinational training. The DLE series advanced the way operations were achieved in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities and make a stronger, more lethal deterrent force.



“Emerald Warrior’s integration into the DLE series reinforced our critical role in preparing our forces for the scope and intensity of future operations,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander. “This iteration provided the opportunity to test our capabilities within a larger strategic context. The training we completed during those three weeks demonstrated the exceptional full-spectrum readiness of our Air Commandos.”



Emerald Warrior provides the venue for realistic joint, combined special operations training to prepare U.S. Special Operations Command forces, conventional enablers, partner forces, and interagency elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict.



The exercise incorporated multi-domain training designed to give Air Commandos the opportunity to find innovative solutions to tactical problems and experiment with emerging capabilities.



“Our goal is to match the speed and scale of large, real-world operations where command and the areas of operation are distributed,” said Conley. “Creating these dilemmas is how our teams can best learn to adapt so they can excel in future combat environments and help set conditions for the joint force to win.”



Air Commandos completed a wide range of training scenarios that validated their ability to integrate aviation, special tactics, medical and mission sustainment functions. A key objective was executing Agile Combat Employment (ACE) to demonstrate a flexible aerial advantage.



“ACE has become a requisite ability to our operations and readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Clay Freeman, AFSOC director of operations. “We must be prepared to deploy rapidly and operate from austere environments with potentially limited resources. A contested venue does not change the need to generate airpower at any place, any time, anywhere.”



International collaboration was a key element of EW 25.2. The integration of partners in the Royal Air Force was highlighted by the RAF A400M Atlas facilitating transport and military free fall training for Special Tactics teams. Additionally, Czech Republic Special Operations Forces worked alongside special operations medical elements and surgical teams, honing collaborative abilities in humanitarian and disaster relief scenarios.



“Emerald Warrior strengthens our international relationships and interoperability”, said Freeman. “AFSOC is committed to fostering combined training opportunities with partners where we integrate our diverse skillsets and build shared capabilities to strengthen our collective security. For this iteration, we were grateful to grow our collective readiness with our RAF and Czech Republic partners.”



Along with international allies, Air Commandos trained with units from the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Army, among other interagency partners. This collaboration strengthened AFSOC’s capacity to deliver decisive effects in alignment with future force employment requirements.



EW 25.2 solidified AFSOC’s warfighting functions and underscored its commitment to adapting to succeed in today’s dynamic strategic environment.