Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Indianapolis, Indiana

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. LeRoy B. Miller, Jr, 19, of Indianapolis, Indiana, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 22 in Crown Hill Cemetery in his hometown. Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

    In November 1944, Miller was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His battalion captured the town of Kommerscheidt, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. A series of heavy German counterattacks eventually forced his battalion to withdraw. Miller was reported killed in action on Nov. 8, while fighting enemy forces at Kommerscheidt. His remains could not be recovered after the attack.

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Miller on August 13, 2024.

    The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Miller, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4272199/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-miller-l/

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home, 317-475-4475.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 09:26
    Story ID: 545832
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Indianapolis, Indiana, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KIA
    Army
    WWII
    Burial
    Jr.
    LeRoy B. Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download