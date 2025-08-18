Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Indianapolis, Indiana

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. LeRoy B. Miller, Jr, 19, of Indianapolis, Indiana, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 22 in Crown Hill Cemetery in his hometown. Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In November 1944, Miller was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His battalion captured the town of Kommerscheidt, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. A series of heavy German counterattacks eventually forced his battalion to withdraw. Miller was reported killed in action on Nov. 8, while fighting enemy forces at Kommerscheidt. His remains could not be recovered after the attack.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Miller on August 13, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Miller, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4272199/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-miller-l/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home, 317-475-4475.

