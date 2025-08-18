Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers return from Central Europe Deployment

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Whitlow | Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 110th Combat Sustainment Support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Whitlow | Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion return to their home state of Georgia at Robins Air Force Base on August 16, 2025, following a nine-month deployment to Poland in support of U.S. Army Europe operations. During the deployment, the 110th CSSB provided sustainment command and control to U.S. formations across the region, supporting multinational operations and training events that strengthened interoperability with U.S. and allied forces. (Photos by Staff Sergeant Rob Whitlow) see less | View Image Page

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. – More than 55 Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion returned home August 16, 2025, following a nine-month deployment to Poland in support of U.S. Army Europe operations.



The unit, headquartered in Tifton, Georgia, landed at Robins Air Force Base where they were welcomed by family, friends, and leaders of the Georgia Army National Guard during an emotional homecoming ceremony.



During the deployment, the 110th CSSB provided sustainment command and control to U.S. formations across the region, supporting multinational operations and training events that strengthened interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.



The headquarters company supported a wide range of logistic operations, including transportation, supply, and refueling across multiple locations in Europe. The 110th worked closely with other U.S. Army units during numerous exercises designed to increase readiness and proficiency.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Regina Stone, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, praised the Soldiers’ resilience and ability to stay ahead of the fight throughout the deployment.



“Our Soldiers always anticipated and always looked ahead,” said Stone. “They stayed ahead of the fight and knew where we would need [supplies], like fuel, food, water, and other classifications of supplies.”



This deployment marked the 110th CSSB’s first overseas mission since Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2010. The battalion previously mobilized in support of Operation Noble Eagle in 2003 and has participated in large-scale training exercises both nationwide and abroad.



The 110th CSSB is the largest battalion in the Georgia Army National Guard, with subordinate units across the state including maintenance, transportation, classification and inspection, and field feeding elements.



After returning home, the Soldiers of the 110th CSSB are transitioning back to their traditional Guard roles, rejoining families, employers, and schools, while maintaining readiness for future state and federal missions. Some Soldiers even kept the return a secret from their families so they could surprise them.



“I can’t wait to surprise my family,” said Sgt. Mariam Nunez-Hernandez, a battalion Admin Clerk. “They don’t know I’m back yet.”