Marines restore Kelly Levee: Operation Atlantic Defender brings hope to Bladen County

From July 8 to August 10, Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 45, based in Marietta, Georgia, undertook critical repairs on the Kelly Levee in Bladen County, North Carolina, as part of Innovative Readiness Training’s (IRT) Operation Atlantic Defender.



The IRT program stands out as a unique initiative, offering joint training experiences that enhance military deployment readiness while providing valuable, no-cost services—ranging from healthcare and construction to transportation and cybersecurity—to communities nationwide.



“We ran two separate two-week rotations, each with about 50 Marines,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kolin Craig, Operation Atlantic Defender officer in charge. “Our goal was clear: restore the levee for Kelly’s residents and help the people of Bladen County enjoy safer, better lives. Their need for support is tremendous.”



This mission traces its roots to community partner Charles Peterson, Bladen County commissioner, who began advocating for repairs seven years ago after Hurricane Florence devastated the region.



“In 2018, we got 40 some inches of rain, and then the hurricane came,” said Peterson. “We had to airlift people out of there that night … it was just devastated with water. There were about 17 breaches along the Kelly Levee.”



Peterson first sought assistance through conventional channels but found resources lacking.



“The community simply couldn’t afford this work,” he said. “We’re talking $10 to $15 million—no state support, no real federal help from my legislators. Without IRT, none of this would be possible.”



The main breach was on land owned by Marine veteran David Smith, whose family cemetery rests there, containing generations of relatives.



“We’re absolutely thrilled you’re here,” Smith said. “If you weren’t doing this, it wouldn’t get done.”



Bladen County Emergency Services further supported the Marines by opening their training compound as a home base for the operation.



True to IRT’s mission, the project offered unique hands-on training for Marine engineers.



“A levee is essentially a massive berm,” shared Gunnery Sgt. Octavio Ramirez, Operation Atlantic Defender exercise planner. “What’s different about this mission is the sheer number of trees we’ve taken down. Sometimes, we only fell one or two trees a year. Here, Marines have cut so many that they’re actually getting tired of it.”



In total, the Marines dedicated 834 man-hours into the mission, clearing more than 2,000 trees and 524,00 square-feet of underbrush, as well as compacting 2.6 million square-feet and grading 4.8 million cubic feet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 07:57 Story ID: 545825 Location: KELLY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines restore Kelly Levee: Operation Atlantic Defender brings hope to Bladen County, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.