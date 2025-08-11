3d Marine Division Marine Identified in Death

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – Lance Cpl. Alexi Gamboa died during an off-duty traffic accident near Kise Township, Okinawa, Japan.



Gamboa, 20, a California state native and a warehouse clerk assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, based on Camp Foster, Okinawa, was pronounced dead by a competent medical authority at the Nago Hospital at approximately 12:47 a.m. (JST) on Aug. 16, 2025.



"Our thoughts and attention are directed with this young Marine’s family and friends,” said Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, commanding officer, 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. “Lance Cpl. Gamboa will always be remembered with honor and for the impact he made across our battalion. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. The battalion stands united in grief alongside his loved ones.”



Gamboa enlisted into the Marine Corps in April 2023 and was promoted to his present rank in June 2024. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal and a Navy Achievement Medal.



U.S. Military officials are working with local authorities to investigate the incident. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Japanese first responders and medical professionals who aided in the care of our Marine.



For any further questions please contact 3d Marine Division, Communication Strategy and Operations at 3DIV_COMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

