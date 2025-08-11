Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Division Marine Identified in Death

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Story by Maj. Diann Rosenfeld 

    3d Marine Division     

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – Lance Cpl. Alexi Gamboa died during an off-duty traffic accident near Kise Township, Okinawa, Japan.

    Gamboa, 20, a California state native and a warehouse clerk assigned to 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, based on Camp Foster, Okinawa, was pronounced dead by a competent medical authority at the Nago Hospital at approximately 12:47 a.m. (JST) on Aug. 16, 2025.

    "Our thoughts and attention are directed with this young Marine’s family and friends,” said Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, commanding officer, 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. “Lance Cpl. Gamboa will always be remembered with honor and for the impact he made across our battalion. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. The battalion stands united in grief alongside his loved ones.”

    Gamboa enlisted into the Marine Corps in April 2023 and was promoted to his present rank in June 2024. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal and a Navy Achievement Medal.

    U.S. Military officials are working with local authorities to investigate the incident. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Japanese first responders and medical professionals who aided in the care of our Marine.

    For any further questions please contact 3d Marine Division, Communication Strategy and Operations at 3DIV_COMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 19:26
    Story ID: 545810
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Marine Identified in Death, by MAJ Diann Rosenfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download