I Corps bids farewell to CW5 Oroho

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – I Corps honored their outgoing command chief warrant officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas F. Oroho, during a ceremony here Aug. 8, 2025, as he relinquished his role and retired after 38 years of exemplary service.

As the I Corps command chief warrant officer, Oroho ensured that all assigned warrant officers understood and complied with the commanding general’s priorities, guidance and intent. His leadership helped foster a strong and cohesive warrant officer community across I Corps.

Oroho held key assignments at Fort Bragg, N.C.; the Republic of Korea; Fort Drum, N.Y.; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Belvoir, Va. and previous duty at JBLM. Throughout his career, he held leadership positions including company aviation maintenance officer, aviation maintenance platoon leader, production control officer, aviation maintenance officer, company commander, battalion executive officer, and senior warrant officer advisor.

“Every time I ever got orders or had to go do something, ‘it was always it will be done, just trust and move with it,’and it seemed to work so far,” said Oroho.

Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of America’s First Corps, praised Oroho’s decades of service.

“You’ve served with honor, mentored with wisdom, and led with humility. Enjoy retirement you’ve earned every bit of it,” said McFarlane. “Thank you for the legacy you leave behind as you and your family soar into a bright future.”

As Oroho bid farewell, he expressed gratitude to his Army family, close friends and leaders he served with throughout his career. He recalled forming new units and building camaraderie in challenging communities. He emphasized the importance of adaptability, noting it guided his entire military career and served him well.

“Thank you to all of my families, personal, Army, and community," said Oroho. “I love you all."

