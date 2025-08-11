Photo Essay: Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, is shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well.



The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years.



