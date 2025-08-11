Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy, Part 2

    Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy

    A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise

    FORT MCCOY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scenes from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well.

    The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025
    Location: FORT MCCOY, OHIO, US
    This work, Photo Essay: Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

