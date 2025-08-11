Luke AFB Commander Realigns Priorities for Lethality

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, is reinforcing the wing’s longstanding mission and vision with an emphasis on what he calls “Thunderbolt Nation’s ABCs.”

“Our mission hasn’t changed, we still train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen,” Berkland said. “And our vision is still to be the world’s premier fighter wing, advancing airpower to win tomorrow’s fight. What’s changing is how we focus on executing it.”

The ABC framework, Airmen, Basics, and Culture, outlines the who, what, and how of the wing’s operations. Berkland said the shift is about sharpening focus and ensuring every Thunderbolt understands their role in sustaining mission excellence.

The first part, Airmen, represents the foundation of the wing’s combat capability. Berkland emphasized having a selfless, team-first approach rooted in accountability is key to maintaining lethality and readiness.

“‘Airmen’ is the core of who we are,” said U.S. Air Force Nathan Chrestensen, 56th FW command chief. “When we put the mission and each other first, hold ourselves to the highest standards, and live by our Core Values every day, we are ready for combat and stay the most lethal force in the world.”

Next is Basics, which represents the daily disciplines and tactical mastery required to meet operational demands.

“‘Basics’ is what we do,” Berkland said. “When we master the fundamentals, we can take calculated risks and match threats to capabilities; the same way we expect our pilots and Airmen to perform in combat. Brilliance at the basics wins fights.”

The final pillar, Culture, defines how the wing operates as a cohesive, championship-level team. Berkland noted that strong internal trust and external partnerships with allies and the local community are essential.

“‘Culture’ is how we operate every day,” Berkland said. “It’s about extreme ownership and taking problems head-on. We are a team where everyone looks out for one another, and we strengthen deterrence by working with allies and partners to be ready for tomorrow’s fight.”

The ABCs will guide the wing in adapting to future challenges while preserving the excellence Luke AFB is known for worldwide.

“Our mission and vision are rock solid,” Berkland said. “By focusing on lethality, we ensure we’re not just meeting the standard, we’re setting it.”

