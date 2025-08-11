Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Successfully Demonstrates LTAMDS 360° Engagement Capability at White Sands Missile Range

    The U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) demonstrated

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M., August 14, 2025 — The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Product Office, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space successfully executed a Missile Flight Test at White Sands Missile Range, marking a significant milestone in advancing the Army’s next-generation air and missile defense capability.
    During the test, LTAMDS detected, tracked, and classified an Air Breathing Threat surrogate target through the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). IBCS processed the data, determined an engagement solution, and commanded the successful intercept of the target with a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhanced interceptor.
    The engagement showcased several program firsts:
    • First integration of the Large Tactical Power System with LTAMDS during an engagement.
    • First successful intercept of an ABT using the LTAMDS secondary sector array.
    • First mission executed using IBCS Low-Rate Initial Production hardware.
    These achievements underscore LTAMDS’ progress toward delivering full 360-degree coverage and enhanced operational flexibility to defend against a wide range of aerial threats.
    “This test demonstrates the LTAMDS next evolution in capability growth towards delivering a state of the art 360-degree sensor for the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture.” said LTC Farmer, LTAMDS Product Manager. “LTAMDS remains focused on developing and testing at the speed of relevancy in support of fielding a robust, all-around defense capability the warfighter needs to fight and win when called upon.”
    The LTAMDS is the Army’s next-generation radar designed to counter advanced and evolving threats, providing increased detection range, improved classification, and all-sector coverage. Fielding LTAMDS alongside IBCS will significantly enhance the Army’s layered air and missile defense architecture, ensuring protection for U.S. forces, allies, and critical assets.

