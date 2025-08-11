From Fort Sill’s ranges to the Ranger Hall of Fame: Honoring George Ponder’s 50 years of service

The Ranger Hall of Fame represents the pinnacle of achievement for those who have worn the scroll and lived the Creed. It honors Rangers whose courage, leadership and service have left a lasting impact on the U.S. Army and the nation.



For George D. Ponder, learning he would join its ranks in 2025, brought him back to the very start of his journey, the day he first reported to the Ranger Battalion in March 1975.



“That moment set the tone for my entire career,” Ponder said. “Earning my Ranger Tab was one of the proudest moments of my life, it wasn’t just a patch, it was a symbol of every ounce of sweat, discipline and determination it took to get there. But being selected as the sixth regimental command sergeant major of the 75th Ranger Regiment, serving with the 1st Ranger Battalion and the 7th Infantry Division, was an honor beyond measure. It meant leading some of the finest Soldiers in the world, Soldiers who lived the Ranger Creed in everything they did. Later, serving as the installation sergeant major at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk and in Qatar, I carried those same standards of excellence and brotherhood into every formation I led.”



Only a small fraction of Soldiers who attend Ranger School graduate, and even fewer rise to become a regimental command sergeant major, the senior enlisted leader of an entire regiment. For Ponder, those years forged not only his leadership philosophy but also the bonds of the Ranger Brotherhood, an unshakable commitment to never leave a comrade behind.



Ponder’s military journey spanned 30 years in uniform, culminating as a command sergeant major, followed by two decades as Fort Sill’s range maintenance officer under the Directorate of Plans, Training and Mobilization. Overseeing 456 range facilities and 11 automated ranges, his leadership supported the training of more than 15,000 Soldiers each year and the safe expenditure of more than 9.6 million rounds.



He credits the Ranger Creed as the thread connecting his military service to his civilian career. “Regardless of the personnel you work with or for, you always take care of each other,” he said. “You can’t take care of the mission without taking care of the people.”



One of his proudest accomplishments as range maintenance officer came when his team built new machine gun qualification lanes, ending the need for Fort Sill Soldiers to travel for crew-served weapons training. “The toughest part was obtaining materials, but with proper planning and outstanding leadership support, we pulled it off,” Ponder said. “That was a team victory.”



Earlier this year, Ponder was awarded the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, an honor he sees as a collective achievement. “I can’t credit one individual for my success it was a group effort,” he said. “We accomplished something for the entire Range Operations team.”



His standards for live-fire training remain as high as the day he first put on the tan beret: “Do the hard right versus the easy wrong,” he tells younger NCOs. And while technology such as LOMAH systems and tracer upgrades have improved range safety and efficiency, Ponder would like to see all qualification ranges hardwired with automatic feedback to push readiness even further.



Ponder now joins an elite group in the Ranger Hall of Fame, recognized for embodying the courage, determination, integrity, dedication and intestinal fortitude that define the Ranger standard. “It shows people that hard work, dedication and loyalty are recognized by leaders,” he said. “I embodied the values and principles of the Ranger Creed at all times; nothing less should be expected of future Soldiers.”



He credits leaders such as Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Bill Acebes, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Art Cobb, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Gary Carpenter, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Leon Guerrero, Maj. (Ret.) Roger Brown, Gen. (Ret.) Buck Kernan and Col. (Ret.) Daniel French for leaving an indelible mark on his career. He is also quick to thank his family for their support. “The military family plays a major role in the success of all Soldiers, without them, the Soldier cannot focus on the mission,” Ponder said.



The 47th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days, set for Sept. 18-19 at Rinehart Fitness Center, is expected to draw more than 500 retirees and family members for medical, dental, ID card and legal services, plus a luncheon and more than 75 service-related vendors. The event serves as a one-stop opportunity for retired service members to access resources, reconnect with the military community and celebrate their continued role in supporting the Army mission.



“Through all the changes in technology and personnel, the mission remains the same to fight and defend our country,” Ponder said. “Events like Retiree Appreciation Days bring us back together and remind us we’re part of something bigger, no matter how many years have passed since we wore the uniform.”



His name will now stand among the best to ever wear the Ranger Tab, a permanent reminder that the Ranger Creed isn’t just words, it’s a standard to live by. For George Ponder, it always has been.

