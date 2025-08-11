Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program hosts safety-themed car show

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program hosts the 4th annual Car Show at the Post...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program hosts the 4th annual Car Show at the Post Exchange parking lot Aug. 15 for community members to see some unique and shiny rides, play some games, and pick up a little knowledge about safety. Among the participating organizations was the South Jefferson Central School District Safety Bus Program. Bus drivers provided tours of the safety bus for children to learn how to safely exit the bus during emergencies. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 15, 2025) -- It’s not unusual to see a collection of cars and motorcycles at the Post Exchange parking lot.



But this one included a fire truck, school bus and police vehicle in the mix.

The Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program hosted its 4th annual Car Show on Aug. 15 for community members to see unique and shiny rides, play some games, and pick up a little knowledge.



“The Car Show is part of our 101 Days of Summer campaign, which focuses on safety,” said Tom Wojcikowski, Fort Drum FAP educator. “Families can get together and see some cool cars, but it’s also a chance for us to talk about safety and share some resources with them.”



Representatives from the Black River Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County were among the organizations participating in the event. Additionally, bus drivers with the South Jefferson Central School District were providing children with a tour of the safety bus.



“We are showing kids how to safely exit the windows of the bus or the roof hatch in case of emergency,” said Debi Maitland, bus driver. “This is an opportunity for them to learn what those evacuation routes are and how to use them.”



Maitland said students become familiar with the safety bus program during the school year, but not to the extent where they practice exiting from the roof hatch.



“We conduct three fire drills every year, where we’ll practice the side door, the back door, and front door evacuations while remaining calm and orderly,” she said.



This is the second year at the FAP Car Show for the South Jefferson Central School District Safety Bus Program.



“We try to do public events to educate kids about the features of the school bus and for us to reassure parents that we’re going to make sure their children are as well prepared for an emergency as they can be,” Maitland said.



The Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program teamed up with FAP and the Exceptional Family Member Program to support the annual 101 Days of Summer campaign, which began in late May. They supported informational booths at events such as the FMWR Bike Rodeo and National Night Out. FAP previously hosted a Summer Safety Luau and Chillfest.



“We’re all about safety – home safety, child safety – so it made sense to merge into this campaign with ASAP,” Wojcikowski said. “This way we can help parents become more aware of all the resources we have regarding safety.”



FAP educators host the Healthy Environments class that focuses on creating safe living spaces for children through an interactive workshop for parents and caregivers.



To learn more about this class, visit www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP, call (315) 772-5914 or visit FAP inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center in Bldg. 10250, 4th Armored Division Drive.



The FAP and EFMP team are inviting families to the 3rd annual Bonfire Bonanza from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Oates Overview Lodge in Remington Park. The event includes yard games, s’mores and a search for the legendary Loch Ness Monster. No registration is required.