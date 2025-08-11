Army fights until the end in soccer championship



FORT HOOD, Tx. — Heading into the 2025 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship, the All-Army men's soccer team faced daunting odds.



The Soldiers took on an Air Force team loaded with experienced players who played collegiately or professionally.



Most of the Army’s players competed in their first military soccer tournament, although many of Army’s players competed in high school or at the junior levels.



Air Force overcame the rising Texas heat to edge Army 1-0 in the championship match of the tournament on July 30 at Fort Hood’s Phantom Warrior Stadium. Still, the Army controlled much of the second half, outshooting the Airmen and attacking the Air Force goal.



“We gave it our best shot,” Army player Sam Eseyin said. “It was very competitive. Tough experience, we did everything we could.”



Much like the first contest between the teams, the Airmen (3-0-0) attacked the Army defense relentlessly in the first half, peppering the backline with shots en route to a 1-0 lead.



Following a deflection, Air Force 2nd Lt. Brandon Cobb found the back of the net for the game's lone goal in the first half.



However, in the second half, Army's front line came to life, with the Army's midfielders and forwards generating more scoring chances.



Army's best opportunity came in the 80th minute when the team's youngest player, Pfc. Samuel Orozco broke into the open field. As Orozco eyed the goal, the Air Force keeper left the net but Orozco shot wide.



Pfc. Kelvin Kereva fired a shot on the top goal post in the 87th minute. In the 88th minute the Army earned a corner kick that resulted in a Soldier's shot going over the goal.



"The Air Force is very good defensively. It was just the nerves because we had a chance, a clear shot on goal," Eseyin said. "I think the nerves just got to us."



The Soldiers continued to aggressively attack the ball each time Air Force had possession.



"They played for each other. I think that was the biggest thing," said All-Army coach Raul Almendarez. "They did not want to lose this game. I think that's what gave us that little bit of extra push."



Army goalkeeper Nathan King played through bruised ribs that he suffered in the first matchup with Air Force, helping Army defeat Navy 2-0 on Tuesday.



Both squads remain optimistic for the future as they look towards the 2026 Armed Forces Soccer Championships that will return to Fort Hood in April. The Air Force has a deep talent pool with capable players who the coaches had to cut. Army coach Raul Almendarez said.



"We knew what we could do in this tournament, and we didn't let one disappointing result (earlier 4-2 loss to Air Force) affect our morale. It was throughout camp," Almendarez said.



Almendarez said Army (1-2-0) built a foundation for the future of its program, gaining valuable experience for its younger players.



"The guys understand that regardless of the score we're going to fight until the last whistle is blown," Army coach Raul Almendarez said. "I think that was showing today with the effort that they put in this game.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 14:52 Story ID: 545761 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army fights until the end in soccer championship, by Joe Lacdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.