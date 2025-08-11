Navy Medicine process improvement leader recognized with Capt. Cheryl C. Ringer Memorial Award

Photo By William Epperson | Portsmouth, Va. – Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Johnson, currently assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By William Epperson | Portsmouth, Va. – Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Johnson, currently assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth and program director of Perioperative Nurse Training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, was recently recognized with the 2025 Capt. Cheryl C. Ringer Annual Memorial Award for Continuous Process Improvement for his work while serving as the Command Improvement Sciences lead at NMRTC San Diego. Johnson, formerly department head for the Main Operating Room at Naval Medical Center San Diego, credited his team for the recognition. “It’s an honor to be recognized, but this award truly belongs to the entire team at NMRTC San Diego,” Johnson said. “Their dedication and commitment to improvement are what make these successes possible.” (U.S. Navy photo by W. Scott Epperson) see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) recently recognized Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Johnson with the 2025 Capt. Cheryl C. Ringer Annual Memorial Award for Continuous Process Improvement (CPI).



The award, established in 2018 to honor the legacy of Capt. Cheryl Christine Ringer, a champion of high-reliability health care, recognizes outstanding leadership in CPI initiatives that improve the quality and safety of care within Navy Medicine.



“Like Capt. Ringer, Lt. Cmdr. Johnson exemplifies how one determined Sailor can make a tremendous difference,” said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, NMFP commander and director of Defense Health Network - Pacific Rim. “His leadership is inspiring, and his contributions will have a lasting impact on Navy Medicine.”



Johnson, who served as the Command Improvement Sciences lead at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego and department head for the Main Operating Room at Naval Medical Center San Diego, demonstrated a commitment of sustained improvement. He credited his team for the recognition.



“It’s an honor to be recognized, but this award truly belongs to the entire team at NMRTC San Diego,” Johnson said. “Their dedication and commitment to improvement are what make these successes possible.”



Johnson’s commitment to CPI spans multiple assignments, beginning with his Green Belt Certification in 2020, followed by Black Belt Certification in 2021. From 2019-while at NMRTC Lemoore, he expanded Performance Improvement activities beyond the main treatment facility to include outlying health clinics, resulting in 58 completed process improvement projects.



During COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson rapidly established Lean Six Sigma teams. These teams that addressed critical needs, completing six projects, from patient swabbing to vaccine administration. He coordinated Electronic Health Record training and hardware utilization during mass vaccination events, eliminating two-week backlog of shot entry and significantly reducing errors.



Johnson’s deployment on the USNS Mercy further highlighted his adaptability. He established a surgical response plan and prepared more than 300 surgical instrument sets, ensuring the ship was ready to receive and treat patients during the pandemic. This demonstrated his understanding of operational medicine and his ability to implement CPI principles in a deployed environment.



Upon arriving at NMRTC San Diego in 2023, Johnson established and co-chaired a CPI Committee, fostering collaboration and enhancing the value of Green Belt courses.



“Lt. Cmdr. Johnson fostered a continuous learning environment by establishing a CPI Committee, which facilitated mentoring, training, and project updates,” said Christian Crifasi,” director of Improvement Sciences for NMFP. “He improved Green Belt courses by requiring project charters beforehand, ensuring practical application, and his leadership of the 2024 CPI Fair further demonstrates his commitment.”



In Fiscal Year 2024, NMRTC San Diego, under Johnson’s guidance, led all Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) commands with 39 completed process improvement projects. The 2024 CPI Fair, organized by his committee, set a new regional standard with its extensive advertising campaign, high participation rate (44 entries), and impressive project display.



“Requiring a project as a condition to attend the course engages the students with their chain of command, securing by-in on the project and establishing support for the students,” Johnson explained. “During the course, the students put learning into practice while being mentored by a Master Black Belt. Often, they can complete their first project by course completion and go on to complete further projects and certifications. Through this simple change in practice, NMRTC San Diego significantly improved the number of completed projects directly impacting our operations.”



Looking ahead, Crifasi emphasized the potential for broader impact.



“NMFP can expand CPI initiatives by recognizing and promoting Lt. Cmdr. Johnson’s success, sharing his best practices, expanding Lean Six Sigma training, and encouraging leadership buy-in,” he said. “Fostering collaboration, establishing CPI committees across commands, and sustaining the momentum built at NMRTC San Diego are also crucial steps.”



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.