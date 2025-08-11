Fort Drum community members tackle Mountain Mudder

Photo By Michael Strasser | Roughly 800 community members tacked the dirtiest and most challenging obstacles that...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Roughly 800 community members tacked the dirtiest and most challenging obstacles that Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff could devise to make the annual Mountain Mudder on Aug. 15 an event to remember – and hard to wash clean. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 15, 2025) -- Thirty-six pairs of shoes and counting.



The first mud obstacle – a low crawl across a stretch of thick muck – sucked in footwear like a hungry beast at Fort Drum’s annual Mountain Mudder on Aug. 15.



Sgt. Alexander Tyler, with 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, was among its victims as he was temporarily separated from one of his sneakers.



“It was a challenging course, but it was fun,” he said. “I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone. We get told to do hard things daily, but this is doing hard things on my own.”



Roughly 800 people signed up to tackle 27 challenging obstacles along a 5.5-mile course – maneuvering through tunnels, climbing walls, swinging on ropes and sliding down a giant inflatable slide and into Remington Pond, to name a few.



After taking a running leap to reach the top of the warped wall, Spc. Ezekiel Spivey locked hands with his teammates to help them over. He said the course was exhausting.



“It was definitely difficult, especially the water obstacles where you have to pull yourself out,” he said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to go out and something like this. I had a great time."



Spivey, with 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, said he ran the course with his platoon buddies.



“It’s definitely easier to do this as a team,” he said. “Everybody kept the morale up and stayed motivated.”



The event, hosted by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was an end-of-summer fun fest with a post-race after party outside The Peak.



Lisa Mills, from Saratoga Springs, participated in the Mudder with a group of friends who work on post.



“This was my first Mountain Mudder, and it was awesome,” she said. “It’s a great course. And there are people at every obstacle to guide you and offer suggestions on how to be safe going through it, which I thought was great because I had not done anything like this before.”



For more upcoming FMWR events, visit www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR. Community members can also keep track of all Fort Drum happenings on the free My Army Post app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.