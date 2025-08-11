Base defense begins at the gate, but it does not end there.



Every member of Team Charleston is responsible for individual vigilance and proactive reporting to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the base and its mission sets.



“Our adversaries are intelligent, and they understand that in order to be successful, they need patience and to be able to plan,” said Special Agent Jonathan Midkiff, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 310 senior enlisted leader. “They look to interfere with our ability to effectively do what we do.”



Personnel can foil potential threats by reporting any suspicious behaviour to proper officials. Threats include but are not limited to: individuals acting questionable or attempting to gain access to restricted areas, suspicious packages and small unmanned aircraft systems or drones flying overhead.



“Every military member, civilian and contractor is in a position to observe, and we need their assistance in reporting events,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Brewer, 628th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of police services. “The sooner we find out about a situation, the faster we can get there to resolve the situation.”



Many situations go unreported due to individuals assuming someone else will report the incident. Members should trust their instincts and report any and all suspicious activity immediately.



“Security is silent success,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Santos, 628th Security Forces Squadron flight chief. “When nothing happens, it’s because everything was done right.”



Everyone has a role in maintaining a safe environment. A lack of awareness, vigilance and proactive reporting creates an environment that allows potential adversaries to attack.



Report any suspicious behavior to the 628th Security Forces Squadron by calling (843) 963-3600. If you see something, say something.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:20 Story ID: 545726 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, See something, say something, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.