Portuguese LEAP Scholars fortify warfighting readiness with allies around the world

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Portugal is well known for its beaches, cuisine, and music, but its effect on geo-politics is more significant than one might expect from a country that occupies less than one percent of Europe’s landmass.



“I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the richness and global reach of the Portuguese language,” said Maj. Enrique Villegas-Gonzalez, a Brazilian Portuguese LEAP Scholar who is currently a Foreign Area Officer (FAO) in training. “It’s remarkable that a small country like Portugal has had such a disproportionate influence around the world. Today, Portuguese is the official language of nine countries across four continents, including Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, and Portugal itself. The language and cultures vary between these nations, but they’re united by a shared linguistic heritage that offers a unique bridge between Europe, South America, and Africa. Few languages have this reach.”



Portugal's reach is reflected in Department of the Air Force language requirements for Portuguese European and Brazilian dialects. And the missions Portuguese LEAP Scholars engage in are as varied as the cultures that have sprung from Portuguese culture and language.



“One of the most memorable experiences of my career was my most recent LITE to Luanda, Angola, where I served as a Portuguese interpreter for a U.S. Army medical team at a local military hospital,” said Master Sgt. Jorge Nevarez, a Brazilian Portuguese LEAP Scholar and a Flight Chief (Regional Supervisor) for a recruiting team that covers the area of El Paso, TX. “This marked the first time that U.S. military personnel had operated in this capacity in Angola. It was a fast-paced and high-pressure environment, especially for those unaccustomed to medical emergencies, but incredibly meaningful. Facilitating critical care through language and cultural mediation made it one of the most rewarding and impactful assignments I've ever had.”



“During my LITE to the U.S Embassy in Lisbon we worked on foreign military sales alongside the Portuguese Air Force,” said Capt. Alisson Moraes, a Tactics Officer and an Instructor Pilot on the KC-46. “I assisted in the inspection of U.S technology that the Portuguese Air Force has access to. I deployed during the Ukraine Crisis and worked with the Spanish Air Force as we operated out of Morón Air Base and with Portuguese Air Traffic Controllers and Embassy staff to use their airspace. During the African Partnership and South American Chief of Staff Conferences I participated in many high-level meetings to work on joint projects and securing agreements and prospects.”



Portuguese LEAP Scholars support a wide variety of missions, drawing on Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture (LREC) skills gained through the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s extensive training program. Their journey often begins with eMentor courses, which are tailored virtual classes led by skilled language instructors that lay the foundation for advanced learning.



“I’ve participated in several eMentor courses, and each one has significantly contributed to not only maintaining but also enhancing my language proficiency,” said Villegas-Gonzalez, who has completed five eMentor courses. “The instructors are experienced and highly skilled at tailoring lessons to each student’s ability level. They’ve consistently challenged me to grow, introducing advanced vocabulary and culturally relevant materials that keep the sessions engaging and highly beneficial.”



“eMentor was exactly the education I needed and couldn't find,” said Maj. Patrick Fromm, a Cyberspace Operations Officer who has completed six eMentor courses. “I wanted to grow my understanding of the new language. My target language is Portuguese Continental (European). I had no understanding of how it was different from Brazilian Portuguese. It was amazing to expand my knowledge with a different type of Portuguese. Today, I find myself working at the Brazilian Air Force Academy, teaching English to cadets, and using my Portuguese training to become part of the culture and community.”



The AFCLC also utilizes Language Intensive Training Events (LITEs) where a LEAP Scholar is completely immersed in their language.



“I have participated in LITEs in Florence, Italy; Mexico City, Mexico; IAAFA; and an advanced Brazilian Portuguese intensive course at San Diego State University,” said Lt. Col. Lacey Wheatley, a career Intelligence Officer, who currently works for the National Security Agency. “All have been incredible experiences and have improved my proficiency significantly. The Portuguese LITE is particularly notable in that I started the 4-week immersive program with zero speaking ability in Portuguese (having never before studied the language), and I left the program having done a 20-min oral presentation on plastic surgery trends in Brazil with no notes for reference!”



“I have participated in several LITEs,” said Lt. Col. Kyle Hiatt, a Brazilian Portuguese Scholar who is currently serving as an Optometrist at MacDill Air Force Base. “First, I participated in a traditional LITE to Faro, Portugal in 2015. This was my first real exposure to European Portuguese. I was there with two other Air Force officers, and we were in class together in the morning and participated in cultural experiences in the afternoon. Next, I was asked to be at the Defense Language Institute (DLI) for one week to validate the updated Portuguese Defense Language Proficiency Test (DLPT). There were several of us at this LITE where we took a new version of the DLPT each day for five days. After that, I was given the opportunity to attend the Latin American Air Chiefs conference at Davis-Monthan. I accompanied a Brazilian 4-star and two O6s at the conference, helping them navigate Tucson for three days. Another TPR experience was being asked to provide translation/interpreting services for a delegation of military medical professionals from Angola. We toured the Medical Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, Brooks Army Medical Center, Walter Reid, and the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (USUHS). The most recent LITE I have participated in was another traditional classroom setting in Lisbon.”



A recently- developed new form of LITEs is the Language Enabled Airmen Postured for Agile Combat Employment(LEAP-ACE) Course Series which teaches advanced-proficiency LEAP Scholars how to express ACE concepts in a target Strategic Language, increasing the capability of coalition and multi-lateral operations while furthering adversary understanding. 1st Aliyah Brown, a Logistics Readiness Officer, recently participated in LEAP ACE during an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) Exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain.



“Throughout the exercise, I was embedded at the airfield repair site as a Portuguese translator, working directly alongside Portuguese Air Force civil engineers,” said Brown. “My role was critical in facilitating accurate, timely, and mission-focused communication between U.S., Portuguese, and Spanish forces. Given the complexity of the multi-phase operation with moving equipment, evolving objectives, and coordination between three countries’ engineering teams, precise communication was vital. We ensured that Portuguese personnel understood what was needed, when, where, and why- helping prevent confusion and delay in a highly dynamic and fast paced environment. Each country’s engineering team had members with decades of experience, while others were only a few years into their career. Being a translator in that environment is not just about utilizing your fluency, but also actively participating in getting the right people in the right place to leverage the full extent of what they bring to the operation. There were times when we identified that a Spanish engineer, for example, had a high level of proficiency with a certain technique/process that a younger Portuguese airman could benefit from learning. You’re out there constantly recalculating who needs to be where and how to team people up to maximize the flow of the operation based on how well you know your teammates as you continue to learn about them.”



Brown emphasized the significant role LREC skills contribute to warfighter training.



“This exercise highlighted how essential language expertise is to successful warfighting preparation,” Brown said. “In real-world conflict or contingency scenarios, where speed, clarity, and interoperability can mean the difference between mission success and failure, having skilled translators embedded with operational teams ensures that no time is lost to miscommunication. Language barriers, if unaddressed, can compromise coordination and effectiveness, especially in joint or coalition efforts. By bridging these gaps, we enable smoother execution, strengthen alliances, and prepare forces to operate seamlessly under pressure. In addition to technical accuracy, my role also involved navigating cultural differences among U.S., Portuguese, and Spanish personnel, fostering mutual respect and cooperation. This contributed to a cohesive, respectful working environment and helped ensure that each nation took meaningful value from the training. Ultimately, our work in translation directly supported the exercise’s overall goal: building readiness, interoperability, and unity across allied forces.”



LEAP-ACE events aren’t just valuable training for LEAP Scholars; they are powerful events for increasing warfighting readiness with our partner nation allies.



“Should a real-world conflict or crisis emerge requiring joint operations between the U.S., Spain, and Portugal, we are now significantly more prepared to respond quickly and effectively,” said Brown. “Through this exercise, we’ve already practiced how to rapidly synchronize our teams, overcome communication barriers, and adapt under pressure. We identified challenges, addressed them in real time, and proved that when language and cultural gaps are handled with precision and care, coalition operations become far more efficient. The groundwork has been laid, and next time, we’ll be even better.”



Using a challenging educational program that includes eMentor courses and LITEs like the LEAP- ACE event at Morón Air Base, the AFCLC helps continually mold LEAP Scholars into master LREC-equipped professional Airmen and Guardians.



“As a 15-year active LEAP member with two language Immersions to EUCOM, over 200 hours of E-Mentor courses, a one-month course in advanced Portuguese at the University of Montana, and participation in a special research project, my confidence level to engage in advanced level discussion has improved immensely,” said Lt. Col. Brandon O’Neil, a Brazilian Portuguese Scholar and a Maintenance Officer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.



“AFCLC has played a critical role in preparing me for real-world assignments and engagements,” said Villegas-Gonzalez. “Prior to my short tour at Lajes Field, Portugal, I completed a course on European Portuguese, which helped immensely with my transition. Understanding the cultural and linguistic distinctions between Brazilian and European Portuguese allowed me to more effectively communicate and build relationships with Portuguese leadership. That foundation set me up for success in a role that involved daily bilateral interactions.”



Training provided by the AFCLC is fine-tuned in the Portuguese language, as its wide reach and characteristics that make it remarkably distinct from other languages.



“Portuguese is unique as there are approximately nine countries with Portuguese as their official language and the differences in the Portuguese language just in the country of Brazil itself is enormous,” said Moraes.



“The Lusophone (Portuguese speaking) world is one of the most historically extensive and has a significant global presence,” said Maj. Tyler Labrum, an Intelligence Officer who has completed five eMentor courses and participated in seven LITEs. “While often overlooked in today’s global affairs, the international, multicultural, multi-ethnic Portuguese speaking community spans across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Portuguese speaking partners are located in key geographic regions across the world and will remain relevant in global affairs far into the future.”



As LEAP Scholars grow and develop their LREC skills through AFCLC, some choose the route of becoming Foreign Area Officer (FAO). A FAO is a commissioned officer who specializes in international affairs. Their roles include advising senior leaders on political-military operations, building relationships with foreign leaders, coordinating security cooperation, and serving as defense attaché or political-military planners.



“I have done one FAO assignment at the System of Cooperation Among American Air Forces (SICOFAA), which is an international organization, comprised of approximately 23 American Air Forces (or equivalents),” said Wheatley. “Participating countries work together to facilitate combined training and exercises for a variety of military and humanitarian operations. The headquarters element of SICOFAA is known as the Permanent Secretariat of SICOFAA (SPS), which during my time was based out of Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. We at the SPS led coordination for all conferences, trainings, and exercises, as well as handling all administrative and accounting tasks for SICOFAA. In my 17 years of service, this remains one of my most memorable assignments.”



The Scholars that pursue service as a FAO find that their experiences in LEAP are an asset for their growth and development.



“While I am still in training and have not yet served in a full-time FAO billet, I can confidently say that my experiences with LEAP and overseas assignments have directly contributed to my selection and preparation for this career path,” said Villegas-Gonzalez. “The LEAP program has enhanced my language skills, cultural awareness, and regional expertise, skills that are essential for FAOs working in complex, multinational environments.”



Whether or not they become FAOs, Portuguese LEAP Scholars remain vital partners in strengthening ties with our allies.



“During my time at Lajes Field, I served as the Airfield Operations Flight Commander, overseeing both air traffic control and airfield management,” said Villegas-Gonzalez. “I worked side-by-side with Portuguese Air Force personnel and civilian staff, who made up more than half of our operational team. This experience was incredibly rewarding. I witnessed firsthand the professionalism of our Portuguese counterparts and took great pride in integrating our U.S. Airmen into joint operations. While many of them spoke English, they deeply appreciated my efforts to communicate in Portuguese, which helped build trust and camaraderie.”



“Training with the Brazilian Air Force in a large multinational exercise allowed me to clarify objectives and gain valuable insights into their operational methods and priorities,” said O’Neil. “This firsthand experience underscores the importance of language proficiency in fostering effective collaboration and achieving shared goals within a multinational military environment.”



As Portuguese LEAP Scholars continue to be force multipliers that advance cooperative engagement with allies, the organizers of large scale mulitnational training events will continue to seek their skills.



“LEAP scholar support has been foundational to the successful execution of Special Operation Command Africa’s premier annual SOF conference, Silent Warrior,” said Master Sgt. DeAnna Wong, Allied Integration NCOIC, J5 International Cooperation and Engagements at Special Operations Command Africa. “In 2024, LEAP scholar support significantly contributed to the first successful Silent Warrior hosted by an African partner, the Tunisian Special Forces. The dedication and expertise of LEAP scholars were instrumental in facilitating multi-national communication on national and regional security efforts among several partner nations. LEAP scholar support continues to be an integral part of SOCAF plans for Silent Warrior as SOCAF recognizes the LEAP Scholars’ ability to forge strong relationships among the participants.”



LEAP Scholars themselves are deeply familiar with the value and impact they have on missions and utilize fellow LEAP Scholars when the opportunities arise.



“In my current role, I have requested TPR (Training Partnership Request) assistance for interpreters for locations that our unit has traveled to and operated out of,” said Capt. Jaime-Fransisco J. Torres, a European Portuguese LEAP Scholar and the division Chief, Interagency/Embassy Coordinator for the 11th Air Task Force at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. “The LEAP scholars that were selected to assist made a world of difference with how effective we were.”



Because of the wide and diverse reach of the Portuguese language and culture. Portuguese LEAP Scholars have, and will continue to, serve a wide array of missions with a host of allied nations in locations all around the globe.



“I have worked with the Portuguese Air Force, Angola Air Force, Brazil Air Force, and indirectly worked with 11 other delegations from Spanish speaking countries in South America,” said Moraes. “I have definitely learned some good lessons from the Portuguese and Brazilian Air Force that we can emulate...”



“I have had the opportunity to work with, train and collaborate with foreign military officials from over 40 nations,” said Labrum. “Specifically employing language skills, I have translated for Government officials from Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, and Timor-Leste. The skills and resources provided by AFCLC enable me to navigate the nuances of inter-cultural interactions, often avoiding unnecessary or embarrassing misunderstandings. I love the opportunity to be the right person in the right place used as the key link between not just two people, but the bridge between governments and nations.”

