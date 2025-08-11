Suicide Awareness Month: Creating Hope through Action

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – In honor of September being Suicide Awareness Month, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing Integrated Resilience Office (IRO) is hosting events throughout the month to strengthen bonds between Airmen, civilians and families.

“Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is a reminder that every life matters and that together, we can make a difference,” said Nicole Schmalbach, 22nd ARW IRO prevention coordinator. “It’s a time to focus on listening, reaching out and building a culture of care. This month reinforces that help is available, hope is real and no one must face challenges alone. With the dedication of our helping agencies, the generosity of our volunteers and the strength of our community, Team McConnell is united in ensuring that hope lives here.”

On Sept. 3, members from the IRO will greet members of Team McConnell at the gate with signs and banners with positive affirmations. The signs will then be on display around base for the rest of the month.

This year, the IRO designed wooden coins that will be provided to commanders, first sergeants, master resilience trainers and helping agencies to give to members throughout the year. These coins will offer encouragement for those who need a lift. Members can receive a coin by attending the open house at the IRO in Building 850, Room 120. The open house will be on Sept. 8 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can explore their library that is full of a range of free books covering a variety of topics and learn more about the services the IRO provides for McConnell.

On Sept. 17, the resilience office will host an event at the Refueling Station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and snow cones as well as a special visit from some furry friends. Five dogs from Love on the Leash and HOPE Therapy Dogs will be there for free pets, hugs and cuddles. The following day, Sept. 18, the HOPE Therapy Dogs will make their way around to different units throughout the day.

For the final week of Suicide Awareness Month, the IRO is hosting two storyteller sessions where members can share their stories of hope, resilience and overcoming obstacles. The first session is Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the maintenance complex at Building 1107 in the upper mezzanine. The second session will be Sept. 26 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Pulley Ballroom at the Robert J. Dole Center.

“Events like these give us a chance to connect as a community, remind each other that no one is alone and break down the stigma around seeking help,” Schmalbach said. “They open the door for honest conversations about mental health and resilience, and they create opportunities for people to see and access the many resources available at McConnell. It truly takes a community — and here at McConnell, we stand together to create a place where hope lives here.”

