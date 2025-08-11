Fist Bumps, High Fives: Starting the School Year off Right

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Team McConnell Airmen have volunteered to help students of local schools start their day and year off right.

Since 2021, McConnell has been teaming up with local public school districts for Fist Bumps and High Fives. Airmen volunteer to go to local elementary and middle schools to greet students as they walk in the door in the morning.

“I believe that greeting students positively in the morning is an investment in their overall well-being and academic success,” said Gregory Martin, 22nd Force Support Squadron school liaison. “We hope it creates a positive tone for the entire day and beyond.”

The program provides students with positive role models and helps foster a sense of community to build relationships with the schools. Other smaller efforts take place throughout the school year, with Airmen serving as coaches and mentors with local schools in Derby, Rose Hill and Wichita.

“It’s about more than just building an educational relationship with local schools and districts,” Martin said. “This program provides Airmen with a meaningful opportunity to give back to the community and make a lasting impact on the lives of children.”

