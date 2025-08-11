Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The front desk staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence in patient care and satisfaction Friday, August 15 in the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home.

    Ms. Krista L. Fries, PharmD, BCPS was recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for Calendar Year 2024 and the civilians who staff PCMH front desk were recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for the first quarter of 2025.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 08:33
    Story ID: 545703
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    cherrypoint
    Navymedicine
    cherry point medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download