Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction

Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence in patient care and satisfaction Friday, August 15 in the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home.
Ms. Krista L. Fries, PharmD, BCPS was recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for Calendar Year 2024 and the civilians who staff PCMH front desk were recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for the first quarter of 2025.
