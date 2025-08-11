Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates “Best of the Best” in Patient Satisfaction

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The front desk staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The front desk staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Home was recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for first quarter, 2025 during a ceremony held Friday, August 15 aboard the facility. see less | View Image Page

Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence in patient care and satisfaction Friday, August 15 in the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home.



Ms. Krista L. Fries, PharmD, BCPS was recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for Calendar Year 2024 and the civilians who staff PCMH front desk were recognized for achieving 100% patient satisfaction for the first quarter of 2025.