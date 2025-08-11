Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group Fuels Swift Response 25 in Norway

Photo By David Said | 250514-N-TF068-1001 BARDUFOSS, Norway (May 14, 2025) - A UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By David Said | 250514-N-TF068-1001 BARDUFOSS, Norway (May 14, 2025) - A UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to touch down for refueling operations with Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalions 1 and 11 during exercise Swift Response 25. Swift Response 25 is part of the DEFENDER 25 series and allows the rehearsal, deployment, employment, and integration of U.S. forces to focus on the expansion of critical capabilities on the battlefield in the High North and Baltics. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gibson Sower) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Cargo Handling Battalions (NCHB) 1 and 11, under tactical control of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68, deployed an expeditionary Fuel and Air Cargo (EFAC) team to support Exercise Swift Response 25 in Norway from May 6 to May 23, 2025.



The exercise provided a unique chance to collaborate with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Logistics Battalion 22, the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group, the Norwegian Armed Forces, and other Allied forces.



“It was a proud moment to contribute to large-scale airborne and mobility aircraft operations across the High North within the EUCOM area of responsibility,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Rajeeev Bharati, EFAC team officer-in-charge.



This involved a complex logistical movement from Williamsburg, VA, to Charleston, SC, then onward to the Port of Narvik, Norway, and finally to Bardufoss. This logistical feat was a key challenge successfully overcome by the two EFAC teams comprised of active duty and reserve component sailors of NCHB 1 and NCHB 11.



“The most challenging aspect of the exercise for my team and me was transporting Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One EFAC’s Table of Allowance (TOA) along a complex route,” said Bharati. “Navigating rugged terrain, mountainous regions, and sub-zero temperatures in Norway posed significant risks to both personnel and equipment, requiring careful mitigation.”



The team’s ability to establish and maintain air cargo operations at previously unused aerial ports of debarkation (APOD) and seaports of debarkation (SPOD) underscored the Navy's commitment to distributed maritime operations and power projection ashore.



“I am proud of my team as this was the first time the EFAC team deployed with such a large volume of organic TOA,” said Bharati. “Despite facing equipment issues, harsh weather conditions, and various logistical challenges, the team remained motivated and committed throughout the exercise, successfully executing the mission safely and effectively.”



This was the first time Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) has deployed a team of this type to the European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).



"Swift Response 25 marked a crucial milestone for NAVELSG, NCHBs and the entire EUCOM AOR,” said Lt. Chris Garazatua, NAVELSG liaison officer to CTF 68. “Deploying the EFAC team for the first time in this theater demonstrated our ability to rapidly project combat power and sustainment to austere locations.”



The lessons learned will further enhance NAVELSG and the NCHBs ability to support future operations in challenging environments around the globe.



“This wasn't just about moving fuel; it was about proving our agility, bolstering our interoperability with allied forces, and ultimately, enhancing our readiness to respond to any contingency,” said Garazatua. “The lessons learned and the relationships forged during Swift Response 25 will be invaluable as we continue to refine and expand EFAC capabilities throughout EUCOM, ensuring we can support our warfighters wherever and whenever they are needed.”



Swift Response 25 is part of the DEFENDER 25 series and allows the rehearsal, deployment, employment, and integration of U.S. forces to focus on the expansion of critical capabilities on the battlefield in the High North and Baltics.



NCHBs are tasked with the expeditionary loading and off-loading all classes of cargo in a wide range of environments and conditions while under tactical control of Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/CTF 68.



CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces, in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.



Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.