Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Kylie Eberle

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kylie Eberle, 51st Medical Support Squadron medical readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, was recognized as this week’s Mustang of the Week for her leadership, expertise, and commitment to keeping Team Osan medically mission-ready.

Her role requires coordination across nearly every unit on base, like maintaining the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program to ensure personnel are prepared for operations on the Korean peninsula. Eberle is also the Medical Control Center team chief and a member of the En Route Patient Staging System team which oversees patient movement and ensures members receive rapid stabilization and transport to higher levels of care.

In addition to her primary responsibilities, Eberle is the 51st Medical Group’s Unit Deployment Manager responsible for getting medics to the fight downrange. She also leads 27 Home Station Medical Response teams, coordinating training and activation during exercises and real-world contingencies.

As a subject matter expert within the medical group, Eberle was also tasked to manage several other programs during high personnel transition periods. This included the Emergency Management Program, the home station medical response teams comprised of more than 350 medics across 46 AFSCs, and the readiness training program. With help from her troop, Eberle kept the programs running and mishap-free during a manning gap.

“Eberle is a true embodiment of a multi-capable Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Storms, 51st MDSS flight chief. “Not only is she multi-hatted in her primary duties, but also during contingency.”

Her ability to wear multiple hats, lead under pressure, and maintain operational excellence makes her an essential link in the 51st MDG’s mission to deliver trusted care and ensure the 51st Fighter Wing’s capability to “Fight Tonight.”

“The Air Force is difficult, it’s not always easy but I do like the structure,” Eberle said. “I like my job, I like to be good at my job, and I plan to continue.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 02:49 Story ID: 545693 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Kylie Eberle, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.