USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia

On August 15, 2025, the USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) arrived in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, in support of Pacific Partnership 25.

The arrival of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor to Chuuk marks another stop of Pacific Partnership 25, the largest multinational humanitarian and disaster relief mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

At the request of host nations, Pearl Harbor’s arrival to Chuuk allows Pacific Partnership team to collaborate with partners as well as develop operations, activities, and investments along the primary lines of effort (disaster management, engineering, medical, and host nation outreach).

The crew of USS Pearl Harbor and the attached Pacific Partnership team is working alongside allies and partners to strengthen relationships bolster host nation capacity while providing essential humanitarian and support efforts to reduce the risk of, prepare for, and respond to disasters. In addition The Pacific Partnership multinational band, comprised of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, the Royal Canadian Navy, Australian Army and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, which will embark U.S. Navy mission platforms to support Federated States of Micronesia, and the will perform in a variety of community engagements.

“Alongside our allies, partners and friends, this stop in Chuuk provides us the opportunity to learn from our partners here in Micronesia while also allowing us to better refine their preparedness to respond in time of crisis. This includes several engineering projects and medical care designed to enhance the capabilities already present throughout the region,” said mission commander, Commodore Mark B. Stefanik. “Now in its 21st year, Pacific Partnership 2025 is a very real demonstration of the commitment of the United States, our allies and partners as we prepare in calm for times of crisis.”

In addition to activities aboard Pearl Harbor, Pacific Partnership is focused on collective capacity building, which has evolved from the previous approach centering on providing direct care. Any direct care provided will be shoulder-to-shoulder with the host and partner nations to share knowledge and skills that are enduring and applicable well after the mission.

This year’s mission will also feature nearly 1,500 U.S., allied and partner nation personnel supporting the Pacific Partnership 2025 mission.

In the aftermath of the December 2004 "Boxing Day" tsunami that devastated parts of South and Southeast Asia, the United States mobilized numerous military assets and personnel to support the relief effort. Recognizing the opportunity to build on the goodwill and lessons learned from that initial mission, the U.S. Navy planned and executed the inaugural Pacific Partnership (PP) mission in 2006; its primary aim was to proactively prepare for a more effective response to natural disasters while strengthening relationships and security ties between nations.

Pacific Partnership, in its 21st iteration, is the U.S. Navy’s largest maritime humanitarian and civic assistance mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Each year, the mission team works alongside partners and allies to strengthen relationships, bolster host nation capacity to provide essential humanitarian services, and support efforts to reduce the risk of, prepare for, and respond to disasters. The PP25 team is led by U.S. Navy Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, commander of Destroyer Squadron 31, serving as the mission commander.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific.partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at, sean.t.foertsch.mil@us.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 02:24 Story ID: 545692 Location: FM Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Pearl Harbor Arrives in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, by CPO Julio Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.