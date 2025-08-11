704th Military Intelligence Brigade Named 2025 MDW Best Squad

Photo By Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia | A Soldier from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fires an M4A1 carbine...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia | A Soldier from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) fires an M4A1 carbine during the 2025 Military District of Washington (MDW) Best Squad Competition on Fort A.P. Hill, Va., August 7, 2025. This competition determines who will represent MDW as one of 12 squads that will compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Oct. 2-15 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the National Capital Region (NCR). (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Last week, twenty of the Army’s finest Soldiers formed four, five-member squads to compete in the 2025 Military District of Washington (MDW) Best Squad Competition at Ft. A.P. Hill, Virginia, Aug. 3-8, 2025. The squads included two teams from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), one team from The Army Aviation Brigade, and one team from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM).



After facing a final board at Ft. McNair, Washington, D.C., on Friday, Aug. 8, scores were tabulated and the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade was declared “Best Squad” a few hours later during ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The ceremony was hosted by MDW Commanding General Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley to present awards to the winners.



Before revealing the champions of the competition, Gant reminded the competitors and other Soldiers in attendance that they are already part of a championship team.



“You’re part of a championship team already,” Gant said. “The fact that you are in the Army, that’s…a championship team!”



The winning team for this best squad competition included Staff Sgt. Seth Johnson, Sgt. Treyton Russell, Spc. Samuel Reeder, Spc. Danya Cherry, and Pfc. Adam Helm.



Each were awarded the Army Achievement Medal for their “commitment to excellence, superior knowledge of warrior tasks, exceptional physical fitness, and high level of personal readiness.”



During the awards ceremony, two members of 704th Military Intelligence Brigade were also recognized as “best warriors” in the competition. Staff Sgt. Seth Johnson was named “Best Noncommissioned Officer (NCO)” and Spc. Samuel Reeder was named “Best Soldier.” Each received a second trophy and were also awarded the Army Commendation Medal.



“In the Army, we don’t get a choice,” Gant shared. “We have to be the best at what we actually do. We are supposed to be those lethal warriors that, every day, we are here to make sure that we can defend our nation.”



The Soldiers from the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade will go on to represent MDW as one of 12 squads at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Oct. 2-15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and back here in the National Capital Region (NCR).