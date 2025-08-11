Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Savannah Lujan | Rear Adm. David Walt, outgoing commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (ESG-2), Vice...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Savannah Lujan | Rear Adm. David Walt, outgoing commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (ESG-2), Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, acting commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, incoming commander, ESG-2, and Cmdr. James Willard, command chaplain, stand at attention for the national anthem during a change of command ceremony aboard Assault Craft Unit FOUR (ACU 4), Joint Expeditionary Base Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 14. ESG-2 is the U.S. Navy’s East-Coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, with a staff postured to command or support operations in five separate combatant command areas of operation—across the spectrum of conflict and competition, ready to fight and win and at all times personifying its motto of Ready, Responsive, Resolute. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Savannah Lujan) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski relieved Rear Adm. David Walt as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (ESG-2) during a ceremony in the hangar bay of Assault Craft Unit FOUR (ACU 4), Aug. 14.



Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, acting commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presided over the event and served as the guest speaker. Gumbleton presented Walt with a Legion of Merit in recognition of his time in command of ESG-2. Walt extended his thanks to Gumbleton for his leadership in the amphibious force, as well as serving as a mentor to him for nearly 30 years.



“For over a year now, we’ve had the distinct privilege of witnessing the extraordinary leadership of Rear Admiral Walt,” said Gumbleton. “He didn’t just command Expeditionary Strike Group TWO, he led it to unparalleled operational mission accomplishment, a feat any commander would be proud of accomplishing. He cultivated an environment where readiness wasn’t just a goal, it was an expectation.”



As ESG-2 commander, Walt championed readiness and a warfighter ethos. He oversaw the deployment of an amphibious ready group (ARG), two major fleet outreach events, and served as an operational commander for exercise Baltic Operations 2025, greatly enhancing combined deterrence and interoperability with international Allies and partners.



Walt thanked his staff and recognized the operational shift from force generation to force employment. He acknowledged the 12,000 Sailors and Marines in the East Coast amphibious force and thanked their leaders for shaping what the amphibious fleet brings to the fight.



“You lead sailors on missions that matter—operating the most capable ships, surface connectors and aircraft in the world, standing watch on the bridge at sunrise, launching landing craft air cushions out of the well deck, enabling Marines to storm a beach,” said Walt. “And like today, you get to watch with pride as the Iwo Jima ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable departs for deployment—knowing they’re ready.”



Walt’s next assignment is to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations as Director, Programming Division in Washington, DC. He stated he was honored to pass the torch to Koprowski, who previously commanded the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Koprowski served his most recent flag officer assignment as Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea/Navy Region Korea.



Koprowski is a native of Selden, New York, and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. A career surface warfare officer, his earlier assignments include USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Juneau (LPD 10), USS Dubuque (LPD 8), USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60), USS Anzio (CG 68) and Carrier Strike Group 10.



Koprowski recognized Walt for his leadership at the helm of ESG-2, and for establishing a legacy of excellence to build upon. He addressed the Sailors and Marines of ESG-2, acknowledging the hard work, sacrifice and professionalism demonstrated under Walt’s command.



“As we look ahead, we face an evolving and complex global landscape,” said Koprowski. “The challenges we confront are multifaceted and require us to be agile, innovative and unified. I am confident in our ability to meet these challenges head-on. Together, we will continue to flex our operational readiness and maintain the highest standards of excellence in all that we do.”



