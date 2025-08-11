Kentucky Airmen sharpen war-fighting skills at Combat Readiness center field exercise

Photo By Philip Speck | Tech. Sgt. Franklin Sloat, a security forces member with the Kentucky Air National...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Tech. Sgt. Franklin Sloat, a security forces member with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, maintains security during a close-quarters battle exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Mich., May 23, 2025. More than 50 Airmen from the Kentucky Air Guard, along with members of the Colorado Air National Guard’s 233rd Security Forces Squadron and the Ecuadorian Air Force, participated in a nine-day field exercise here May 21 to 29. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

More than 50 Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron and 123rd Contingency Response Group joined with members of the Colorado Air Guard and the Ecuadorian Air Force to sharpen their war-fighting skills during a field exercise at the Combat Readiness Training Center here May 21 to 29.



The nine-day exercise was designed to enhance Security Forces’ air base ground defense skills with realistic, scenario-based events, according to Tech. Sgt. Nick Ward, unit training manager for the 123rd SFS. Subjects included land navigation, defensive fighting positions, close-quarters combat and hand-to-hand combatives.



“These skills are essential for securing and protecting airfields in a variety of environments,” Ward said. “The exercise was designed to improve tactical proficiency, decision making under pressure and rapid response to evolving threats.”



The event marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time that 123rd Contingency Response Airmen had joined with the security forces unit for this kind of field exercise. Master Sgt. Josh McConnell, who leads security forces Airmen assigned to the 123rd CRG, said the collaboration allowed both units to share expertise and build stronger working relationships.



“The security forces squadron has an awesome training section with a vast knowledge of law enforcement tactics, and the CRG has a vast knowledge of air base ground defense,” McConnell said. “Bringing both groups together to share that knowledge formed a bond that will help both sections be more lethal in their respective fields.”



The exercise also included six members of the Ecuadorian Air Force, who observed the scenarios as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The Kentucky Guard has been partnered with Ecuador since 1996 to promote the mutual exchange of information and cooperation across a broad range of civil and military affairs.



“Through the State Partnership Program with Ecuador, we are expanding our multinational integration capabilities,” Ward said. “Promoting operational cohesion with allied forces further prepares our Airmen for coalition and joint operations on a global scale.”



During the exercise, participants honed skills using scenarios that are difficult to replicate at home station, with a focus on close-quarters battle, tactical maneuvering, dismounted patrol, land navigation, operational planning and tactical leadership. The Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center provided an ideal setting, Ward said, featuring a Military Operations in Urban Terrain Village, a land navigation course and an Air Base Ground Defense Range.



“Given that the base is located right off an airfield, it provides a realistic environment for airbase ground defense,” he said. “Participants were able to fly directly into the theater via military airflow, unload and set up.”



Tech. Sgt. Cam Blankenship, a squad leader with the 123rd SFS, emphasized the value of conducting exercises away from home station.



“These experiences promote unit cohesion in a way that day-to-day operations at the wing often cannot,” he said. “Over the past decade, I've observed that Airmen tend to be more receptive and engaged when exercises are conducted away from their usual environment. The change of setting enhances focus and fosters a deeper learning experience.”



Staff Sgt. Robbie Denham, non-commissioned officer in charge and unit deployment manager for the 123rd SFS, said the exercise will pay dividends for future deployments.



"This event has been a game-changer,” Denham said. “It hasn’t just increased our performance in executing on-the-ground actions; it’s also required us to significantly collaborate from cradle to grave — from initial planning to final execution. The lessons learned and the relationships built from that collaborative process have increased our capabilities to operate effectively in a joint agency and multi-capable environment. That’s crucial for success in today’s complex operational landscape.”



Senior Airman Michael Mitchell, a security forces journeyman with the 123rd CRG, said this kind of cross-organizational experience was beneficial for all units.



“I feel like us coming out here and working together will allow us to integrate better in the future,” Mitchell said. “Being able to put faces to a name and building that rapport and cohesion with each other — I think that’s important for building trust in the people we’re deployed with.”