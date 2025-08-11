The Other Half of Leadership

Photo By 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart | Joleen Schuring, spouse of Col. Travis Schuring, South Dakota Air National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart | Joleen Schuring, spouse of Col. Travis Schuring, South Dakota Air National Guard, listens during a keynote address by Brett Wyrick at the National Guard Association of the United States headquarters building in Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2025. The briefing, part of a combined session of the Commanders Leadership Course and Spouses Conference, provided resources, networking opportunities, and insights to support spouses in their roles alongside Air National Guard leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorrie Hart) see less | View Image Page

While the Air National Guard’s Commander Leadership Course prepared upcoming O-5 and O-6 commanders for the responsibilities of leading a unit, the concurrent Spouse’s Conference focused on another essential element of strong leadership; the command team partnership. From August 11-13, spouses of ANG commanders gathered at locations throughout the Nation’s Capital Region to explore how their role can shape the mission, strengthen connections, and influence the culture of their units.



In the Air National Guard, where commanders often live and serve in the same communities as their Airmen, a spouse’s influence can be especially significant. Military leaders often stress that a strong command team between a commander and their spouse plays an important role in a unit’s success.



Spouses can help translate military priorities into terms that make sense for those outside the chain of command, promote camaraderie, foster inclusion, and create an environment where others feel comfortable sharing their thoughts. Each spouse brings their own style to the role, but all have the ability to strengthen support for the unit’s vision. By building relationships in ways that feel natural to them, spouses can help bring people together and rally support for the commander’s priorities.



Vicki Havener and her husband, Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, chief of staff of the South Dakota Air National Guard and director of the Commander Leadership Course, worked together to connect both sides of the CLC experience. While Brig. Gen. Havener directed the main course for commanders, Vicki served as a facilitator for the Spouse’s Conference, ensuring the leadership training and spouse program complemented one another.



The spouse’s conference combined a mixture of classroom briefings and various experiences across the Nation’s Capital Region. The event opened with an intelligence briefing from Maj. Andrew Kacura-Miller of the Air National Guard Air Force Readiness Test Center, offering insight into the bigger picture in which their spouses operate. Brig. Gen. Havener then provided a candid discussion on the essential roles a commander’s spouse can play in building strong, connected units.



Attendees also heard from seasoned spouses who have navigated similar paths. Juli Pirak, wife of Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, shared personal stories and lessons learned from her journey alongside a senior leader. Lisette Eskam, wife of Col. Brandon “Grinch” Eskam, commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, spoke about preparing families for the unique demands of military service. Attendees visited the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol, with the Capitol tour provided by Senator John Thune’s office.



Vicki said she wanted the atmosphere of the spouse sessions to feel warm and welcoming.



“The tone that we were trying to set was, ‘this is your living room and you're sitting with friends.’ We wanted to promote a sense of camaraderie, community, and openness to be able to share our thoughts.”



Vicki has been part of the Air National Guard community for more than twenty years, following her family’s transition from active duty. Her husband, Brig. Gen. Havener often speaks on the value of the partnership between a commander and their spouse.



“You will be a better commander when you are a command team with your spouse,” said Brig. Gen. Havener.



When asked why this partnership matters, Vicki said it allows for trust and a division of responsibilities.

“For a spouse team member to connect with the spouses and the families, it frees up the commander to focus on their daily responsibilities,” said Havener. “They know they have a trusted partner looking out for the needs of other spouses and families while advocating for them.”



She has seen firsthand how this connection can affect a unit.



“I’ve observed units that don’t have a lot of spouse and family connection, and when that connection is offered and established, families express a tremendous amount of appreciation for the network. That creates a sense of belonging and support when you enter a group of individuals living your same or similar lifestyle.”



During the conference, the group also discussed how spouses can help promote commander’s priorities.



“Ultimately, spouses are an extension of their commander,” said Havener. “Once you’re well versed in those priorities, you can easily speak to them, share them, and answer questions about them to help give your spouses a vector of direction.”



Vicki hopes attendees leave with a renewed sense of purpose.



“I hope that they’ll take away the importance of connecting with their spouse and creating a command team that fosters a sense of confidence in their ability to share information and create connections with the spouses back in their home life.”



The spouse’s conference served as a reminder that leadership in the military is not a solo effort. It is a shared commitment. When commanders and their spouses operate as a unified team, they strengthen the bonds within their units, inspire trust, and build communities that are resilient, informed, and mission ready.