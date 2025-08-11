Contract set to improve federal facility functions

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville unleashed a powerful tool for federal facility managers to optimize building performance, reduce costs, and create a more comfortable and sustainable environment.



Huntsville Center’s Utility Monitoring and Control Systems program awarded a $630 million single-award task order contract (SATOC) to Johnson Control Building Automation Systems (JCBAS) in July. The contract supports the procurement, installation, and maintenance of JCABS’ Metasys systems.



Huntsville Center is the Mandatory Center of Expertise for UMCS. A Mandatory Center of Expertise (MCX) is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization approved by Headquarters USACE (HQUSACE) as having a unique or exceptional technical capability in a specialized subject area that is critical to other USACE commands.



Metasys is a network-based building automation system (BAS) that manages and controls various building systems, including HVAC, lighting, security.



Metasys helps optimize building performance, enhances energy efficiency, improve occupant comfort, and increase operational efficiency. Metasys acts as the "central nervous system" of a smart building, giving facility managers the tools they need to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and ensure occupant comfort.



Examples of Metasys functionality includes HVAC control allowing for temperature adjustment, airflow, and ventilation based on occupancy and weather conditions; optimizing lighting levels based on occupancy, daylight availability, and time of day; security Integration allowing facility managers to monitor access control systems, surveillance cameras, and alarm systems; monitoring energy consumption, identifying areas of waste, and implementing energy-saving strategies, and tracking maintenance schedules, identifying potential issues, and optimizing equipment performance.



Nicole Warren, UMCS project manager, said Metasys is a popular choice for use in federal facilities due to its capabilities in managing and integrating various building systems.



“Metasys provides a comprehensive and secure solution for managing building automation in federal facilities, addressing critical needs in efficiency, compliance, and cybersecurity,” Warren said.



“Its ability to integrate diverse systems, provide valuable insights, and ensure compliance makes it a suitable choice for various government applications.”

