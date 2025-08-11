Presented at the NETCOM Army G6 Town Hall, the video below showcases the Army Enterprise Service Desk, or AESD, and the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform, AESMP. Enabled by NETCOM, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness—delivering reliable, secure, and proactive IT support to keep our forces connected, informed, and prepared.



Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD): 1-886-335-2769

Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) : aesmp.army.mil



Discover more about NETCOM's modernization efforts by visiting: https://www.netcom.army.mil/Public/Resource-Types/Information/TechNet25/.

