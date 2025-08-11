Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Story by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Presented at the NETCOM Army G6 Town Hall, the video below showcases the Army Enterprise Service Desk, or AESD, and the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform, AESMP. Enabled by NETCOM, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness—delivering reliable, secure, and proactive IT support to keep our forces connected, informed, and prepared.

    Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD): 1-886-335-2769
    Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) : aesmp.army.mil

    Discover more about NETCOM's modernization efforts by visiting: https://www.netcom.army.mil/Public/Resource-Types/Information/TechNet25/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:14
    Story ID: 545655
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AESD and AESMP empower the Army’s mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download