MLB Washington Nationals hosts JBAB Security Forces

WASHINGTON – The Washington Nationals invited members of the U.S. Air Force’s 11th Security Forces Squadron from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. to attend a security Frontline Forum at Nationals Park in the district, August 13, 2025. The forum consisted of a tour of the stadium and its security command center.



The Frontline Forum granted security forces members a backstage pass to see how Nationals Park ensures the safety of more than 40,000 attendees per event.



Along the tour, members were briefed on the Nationals’ security plan, including drone detection capabilities, how they communicate with the Metropolitan Police Department counter-sniper team and other important factors.



Following the security portion of the tour, security forces members walked through multiple sections of the stadium and learned about the history of the team.



“As someone who has a degree in history and enjoys baseball, getting the behind-the-scenes tour has been the highlight of the week,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Warmer, noncommissioned officer in charge of Plans and Operations with the 11th SFS. “Plus getting out of the office and building the camaraderie with my fellow Defenders is something I value deeply.”



At the end of the tour each member had a chance to throw a few pitches in the home team’s bullpen.



“My experience of the stadium was cool,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Conner, Installation Entry Controller with the 11th SFS. “My favorite part of the tour was definitely throwing baseballs in the Nationals Bullpen and realizing how challenging it is to be a pitcher.”



The tour demonstrated the shared focus of the Nationals and the 11th SFS on teamwork, vigilance and community.

