Joint training exercise builds readiness for aeromedical evacuation teams

Photo By Senior Airman Samuel Toman | Members with the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) and Aeromedical personnel participate in a joint exercise at the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2025. The exercise, involving members of the Wyoming and Colorado Air and Army National Guard, highlighted joint capabilities in moving patients between a Wyoming Army National Guard HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Samuel Toman)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Aug. 14, 2025 – Members of the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the Wyoming Army National Guard Dustoff unit and the Critical Care Air Transport Team from the 302nd Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, conducted a joint training exercise Aug. 1 at the 153d Airlift Wing and aboard a C-130 Hercules.



The exercise simulated the transfer of a patient from an Army HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to an Air Force C-130, with CCATT personnel providing advanced in-flight medical care. The scenario allowed participants to practice the “tail-to-tail” transfer process, secure and prepare patients for flight, and execute medical care procedures during airborne operations.



“This kind of training is more realistic because in a real-world scenario — whether it’s a natural disaster like Hurricane Katrina or a deployed environment — we need as many hands on deck as possible,” said Airman 1st Class Kaylee Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th AES. “Working with the Army and CCATT helps me learn how others operate, which makes me a stronger technician.”



First Lt. Jamie Courtnage, a CCATT nurse with the Wyoming Air National Guard, said the joint event offered an invaluable opportunity to understand each team’s strengths. “The Army helped us out immensely,” Courtnage said. “We were able to see how they function, what their capabilities are, and how to build scenarios that help us understand and utilize each other’s skills to complete the mission.”



Staff Sgt. Trevor Wobschall, a Wyoming Army National Guard flight paramedic and instructor, emphasized how the exercise fostered adaptability. “We all come from different backgrounds,” Wobschall said. “Integrating ourselves into one team and learning from each other really helps us find weaknesses or points of strength that we can all share or improve upon.”



The joint environment allowed each service to gain insight into the other’s capabilities, equipment and medical procedures — critical knowledge in high-pressure situations. The collaboration also strengthened trust between units, ensuring that when real-world missions occur, patient care can be seamless from the moment of pickup to final destination.



“This exercise builds confidence,” Courtnage said. “Whether it’s responding to a mass casualty event, a natural disaster or a deployed mission, we now have a deeper understanding of how to work as one team to save lives.”