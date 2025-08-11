Navy Medicine Projects Power in the Fight: NMFL Participates in Large Scale Exercise 2025

Courtesy Photo | 250708-N-N1574-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 4-8, 2025) Naval Medical Forces Atlantic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250708-N-N1574-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 4-8, 2025) Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) participate in Exercise 2025 (LSE 25) for the first time marking a major milestone. During the exercise, Lt.j.g Afiya Bradshaw, Future Operations Officer, and Cmdr. Ray Posey NMFL Director, Maritime Operations Center (acting) and Forward Officer in Charge for the exercise, review the common operating picture of Expeditionary Medical Teams. LSE 2025 integrates participants from six U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how the military synchronizes maritime operations on a global scale. The exercise provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce the Navy’s current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cmdr. Tiffany Lerch) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time in the command’s history, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2025 (LSE 25), marking a significant milestone in Navy Medicine’s alignment with the Fleet and its role in distributed maritime operations.



As the Navy’s operational medical type command for the Atlantic region, NMFL’s participation underscores the growing importance of integrated medical support across the full spectrum of maritime conflict. From medical planning cells to forward-deployable Expeditionary Medical Units (EMUs), NMFL is demonstrating how agile, scalable medical capabilities directly contribute to force readiness and survivability in contested environments.



“This exercise is more than a test of logistics—it’s a validation of how Navy Medicine operates as a force multiplier,” said Cmdr. Byron L. Jordan, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Deputy Surgeon and Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Surgeon for the exercise. “Our medical teams are embedded alongside operational commands to provide real-time support, simulate combat casualty care, and ensure the Fleet remains medically ready and ready medically.”



LSE 25 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train the way they fight—regardless of geographic boundaries. Integrating six U.S. Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones, the exercise is designed to refine how the maritime force synchronizes operations on a global scale. It also serves as a proving ground to test and refine current and emerging technologies, providing feedback to inform future innovation.



NMFL’s role in LSE 25 reflects Navy Medicine’s transformation into an operationally focused enterprise capable of projecting medical power in support of Fleet and Marine Forces. The exercise provides a realistic environment to enhance health service support command and control for dispersed maritime forces, testing the command’s capacity to coordinate medical logistics, patient movement, and force health protection across vast distances and in contested environments.



“As a TYCOM for Expeditionary Medicine, this exercise allows us to validate and refine our ability to organize, man, train, equip, and certify ready medical forces that can effectively support the fleet across the full spectrum of military operations,” said Cmdr. Ray Posey, NMFL Director, Maritime Operations Center (acting) and NMFL Forward Officer in Charge for the exercise. “It’s about proving our readiness to meet the demands of a complex, distributed maritime environment and to support the warfighter.”



As part of the command-and-control structure for LSE 25, NMFL is fully engaged with the Joint Force Maritime Component Command’s Logistics Readiness Center and Surgeon cell—providing medical subject matter expertise to operational decision-making and ensuring the integration of health service support into all planning and execution. This includes the use of advanced decision-support tools to build a common operating picture for the operational commander, enabling informed direction and coordination of medical forces across the theater.



In the exercise, “Medical readiness is warfighting readiness” is more than a motto—it’s demonstrated in NMFL’s ability to rapidly deploy and employ scalable medical platforms such as the Expeditionary Medical Facility as a theater asset. These platforms extend advanced surgical and medical care closer to the point of need, stabilizing patients, initiating treatment, and—whenever possible—returning Sailors and Marines to the fight.



Contributing significantly to this effort are NMFL’s overseas Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTCs), whose forward-leaning leadership ensures medical personnel remain proficient in the skills required to operate in distributed maritime environments. Together, these capabilities strengthen warfighting resilience, maximize combat power, and ensure the fleet remains mission ready.



“LSE 25 is allowing us to demonstrate, in real time, how Navy Medicine supports distributed maritime operations and strengthens the warfighting capability of the joint force,” Posey said. “Our role in this exercise is not theoretical—it’s operational, and it’s essential.”



NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 22 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.