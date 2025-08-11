EOD teams, 19 MDG conduct joint field training exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and 19th Medical Group personnel guard...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and 19th Medical Group personnel guard the perimeter during a joint EOD field training exercise at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, April 9, 2025. The exercise brought together more than 20 technicians from Barksdale, Fairchild and Hill Air Force bases. In a key partnership, medical personnel from the 19th Medical Group also embedded with the EOD teams to provide critical care during simulated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with personnel from the 19th Medical Group, conducted a joint field training exercise at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, April 6-11, 2025.



The exercise was designed to simulate real-world combat scenarios involving both explosive threats and medical emergencies. More than 20 EOD technicians from Barksdale, Fairchild and Hill Air Force bases joined the 19th CES team for the week-long training. In a key partnership, 19th MDG personnel embedded with the EOD teams, providing critical care during high-pressure simulated operations.



The training emphasized interoperability between EOD technicians and medics, with scenarios replicating injuries sustained during combat missions. Teams executed at least three operations daily, each incorporating vital medical response elements such as tactical combat casualty care and medical evacuation procedures—skills essential for surviving and operating in contested environments.



"In our line of work, hazards exist [and] we have to be really good at medical training, not just the EOD aspects of our job,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Burke, 19th CES EOD flight superintendent. “Having the [19th MDG] out with us this week, we're helping them, but they're also helping us and giving us some more advanced medical skills.”



These scenarios reflect the risks associated with EOD operations and underscore the necessity of proficiency in both explosive disposal and emergency medical response.



"This exercise strips away the simulations. We’re firing real rounds, using real explosives and working around real aircraft,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Tran, EOD flight chief. “It’s the kind of training that gets us ready for the next fight, not just technically, but mentally. This is where joint forces learn to actually operate as one.”



By training together in high-stakes, realistic environments, the EOD and medical teams strengthened tactical precision, unit cohesion and mission readiness — core components of the Air Force’s focus on building a lethal, agile force capable of operating in any domain.



In today’s evolving battlespace, joint training like this ensures Airmen are not only equipped, but fully prepared to respond to the unexpected, when every second counts and every decision can save lives.