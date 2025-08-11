Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 17th Training Wing 2nd Quarter Awards, All-Call

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Team Goodfellow came together to celebrate outstanding achievements during the 17th Training Wing 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony at the Base Theater, Aug. 9, 2025.

    The event marked Col. Matthew Norton’s first commander’s call since assuming command of the 17 TRW. In his opening remarks, he addressed key initiatives designed to enhance mission effectiveness, align units for operational efficiency and ensure readiness. Norton reinforced one of his command messages of “sticking to the basics,” emphasizing that mission success comes from mastering the fundamentals.

    Col. Norton and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neil, 17 TRW command chief, presented awards to Airmen, civilians, and teams whose outstanding performance set the standard across the wing.

    Junior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Air Force: SrA Noah Munsey, 17th Training Group
    Senior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Air Force: SMSgt Bradford Schroeder, 17th Training Group
    Junior Servicemember of the Quarter – U.S. Space Force: TSgt Jeffery Campbell, 17th Training Group
    Airman of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SrA Noah Munsey
    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: TSgt Ricky Shields
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SMSgt Bradford Schroeder
    Volunteer of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: SSgt John Chaplin
    Junior Military Training Leader of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: TSgt Mary Paz-Chiquina
    Senior Military Training Leader of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: MSgt Anthony Iannicello
    Honor Guard Member of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: A1C Ethan White
    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter - 17th Wing Staff Agency: Capt Robert Joiner, 17th Wing Staff Agency
    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter - Presidio of Monterey: Maj Nicholas Kornitzer
    Team of the Quarter - 17th Training Group: 313 TRS DOI Flight
    17 TRW Civilian Category I NS of the Quarter - 17th Medical Group: Mrs. Stephanie Berg
    17 TRW Civilian Category II NS of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mr. Anthony Underwood
    17 TRW Civilian Category I S of the Quarter - 17th Medical Group: Mr. Joey Jesus
    17 TRW Civilian Category II S of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mrs. Wendy Medina
    17 TRW Civilian Category III S of the Quarter - 17th Mission Support Group: Mr. Robyn Dickerson

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 12:02
    Story ID: 545625
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2025 17th Training Wing 2nd Quarter Awards, All-Call, by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

