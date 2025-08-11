NMFDC welcomes new Instructional Systems Specialist

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Nicanor Galvan an Instructional...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Nicanor Galvan an Instructional Systems Specialist at the command’s Training and Education directorate located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025. He will be focused on designing and developing online training solutions that are both effective and accessible and allow Navy medical personnel to learn and maintain critical skills from anywhere in the world and ensuring they are medically ready and mission capable. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Nicanor Galvan to the team as an Instructional Systems Specialist at the command’s Training and Education directorate, Aug. 11, 2025.



The Waco, Texas native is a published author and is looking forward to working with his new team.



We recently asked Galvan a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining NMFDC.



▶ What was your previous company/command you worked for and what did you do there?

▷ I served as the Deputy Officer in Charge at the Marine Corps Center for Learning and Faculty Development. In that role, I was responsible for the strategic oversight of our curriculum and faculty. My duties included developing professional military education programs, ensuring our training aligned with institutional goals, and mentoring a team of instructors to deliver high-quality education to our Marines.



▶ Are you prior service? If so, what service, job, and how long?

▷ Yes, I am. I served 21 years in the Marine Corps, beginning my career as an infantryman. Over time, I was promoted through the ranks, eventually serving as a first sergeant and then a sergeant major.



▶ Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing at the command?

▷ As an Instructional Systems Specialist I'll be focused on designing and developing online training solutions that are both effective and accessible. My primary goal is to create courses that allow Navy medical personnel to learn and maintain critical skills from anywhere in the world. This work is vital for ensuring our forces are medically ready and mission capable.



▶ Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?

▷ I have a few hobbies that keep me engaged. I'm involved in wargaming and regularly attend a Battletech game group and Go (Baduk) game group. I am also a triathlete and Ironman. The books I published are all available for free and they include: Marines at War: Stories from Afghanistan and Iraq (Chapter 8 Crowd Control); From Skeptic to Champion: A SNCO’s Journey to DFCs; and Educate the Educators: Institutionalizing Wargames in the Marine Corps Training Command.



Welcome to the team Nicanor!