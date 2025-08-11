FRCSW Hosts OPNAV Deputy Director

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.



The command recently hosted Ms. Meghan Natter, Deputy Director OPNAV N83, for a tour of industrial facilities. Ms. Natter’s visit was led by Mr. Dave Kelly, FRCSW Production Director, and proved to be both fruitful and successful, providing valuable firsthand insight into the critical maintenance and logistics work that FRCSW performs to support naval aviation readiness. As a key leader responsible for aviation plans, budgeting, and resource allocation, Ms. Natter’s direct engagement with FRCSW operations strengthens the alignment between strategic aviation requirements and the practical maintenance capabilities essential for sustaining the fleet. This collaboration underscores the important connection between OPNAV N83’s planning efforts and FRCSW’s mission to keep aircraft mission-ready.



FRCSW employee are the Backbone of Readiness and the command stands ready to support the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps.

