Arctic Airman: Dedication in the extreme

SANIRAJAK, Nunavut, Canada – Stretched out below the plane’s wings were deep blue cracks in the ice so pure they appeared black. The piercing cold and relentless wind was a stark reminder of the challenging environment where Master Sgt. Johnathan Ryan carries out a mission essential to national defense.



The North Warning System is a string of radars and sensors in the Arctic that detects threats from afar and sends vital information to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) for the security and defense of North America. The contribution from Ryan and his team is key to ensuring the NWS remains continuously operational.



Maintaining the integrity of this system’s chain of long- and short-range radar and sensor sites presents unique logistical challenges, especially given the remote and unforgiving Arctic landscape. As the Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC) Detachment 1 senior enlisted leader and logistics management lead, Ryan tackles these challenges daily.



“Normally in supply, parts are issued, replaced, and returned within a day or two,” he said. “For this mission, it can take some time to get parts to specific locations.”



The nearly impossible accessibility of the radar sites spread across thousands of miles creates significant hurdles in the whole supply chain process, requiring meticulous planning. Ryan must anticipate needs months in advance, ensuring critical parts are available when and where they are required.



“These sites require year-round fuel, parts, and maintenance, presenting significant logistical hurdles due to severe weather, fog, and prolonged winter darkness, and the challenge of maintaining these sites across the Canadian Arctic is often underestimated,” said Lt. Col. Alexander White, AMIC Detachment 1 commander.



Reaching the remote locations is a journey itself. Stationed in Ottawa, Ryan first flies to Iqaluit, the northernmost city in Canada and the hub for Arctic travel. Then, smaller, contracted aircraft transport him to one of the 49 locations, each requiring different levels of coordination and flexibility.



“Generally, we take helicopters or rotary aircraft up to the smaller sites,” Ryan said. “We then do an inventory at each long-range radar site and account for everything from the radar itself, all the air-ground radios and the backup equipment that we might need for repairs in the future.”



Managing this complex inventory across many locations requires attention to detail and the ability to think on your feet.



"MSgt. Ryan’s resourcefulness and dedication are essential to this mission,” White said. “He plays a crucial role in keeping the North Warning System supplied, running the section with precision and coordinating seamlessly between the U.S. Air Force and our Canadian partners."



Ryan’s dedication has a further meaning when looking at his comfort in the extreme cold. Even while traveling between sites in temperatures well below freezing, he often wears thin layers, sometimes forgoing a jacket altogether depending on the location.



“I have always enjoyed the cold and generally preferred it to being in a hot/humid environment,” he said. “Although with that being said, I think I now have a greater understanding of just how cold minus-40 degrees Celsius really is and a better appreciation of the importance of having the right gear for dealing with it.”



He grew up on a working farm in Arkansas, miles away from any town, a background that perhaps prepared him for the isolation of the Arctic environment.



When not traveling in the far north, he lives in a city of millions, finding a different kind of challenge and reward.



“While I do miss being able to get away from the crowds, I very much enjoy the pace of the city and the people I meet there. Also, when traveling in the Arctic, I get that sense of isolation that I had growing up in Arkansas,” he said.



Ryan also reflected on his time in the military and discussed how lucky he is to have been able to experience many different cultures across the world in his career.



“I think it is very exciting, and I feel honored that I am able to experience something so different from the normal while just doing my job. I will look back on my whole military career and remember the incredible scale and beauty of the Arctic.”



In the remote and challenging landscape of the Arctic, it is the dedication and passion of individuals like MSgt. Ryan that ensures the NWS remains operational as the critical component of North American defense and a powerful deterrent against potential threats.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 11:41 Story ID: 545618 Location: SANIRAJAK, NUNAVUT, CA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Airman: Dedication in the extreme, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.