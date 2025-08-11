U.S. Air Forces Central conducts Pararescue Combat Search and Rescue training

Photo By Senior Airman Keegan Putman | A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Keegan Putman | A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares for landing on an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in support of Exercise Blue Phoenix 25 over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 7, 2025. PJs train for the worst-case scenario to safeguard joint and coalition forces fighting for the nation’s principles in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central recently completed Blue Phoenix, a combat search and rescue exercise, designed to sharpen the skills needed to rescue downed or isolated personnel in combat operations, August 07, 2025.



Leading the effort during Blue Phoenix were U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, an elite Special Warfare career field that specializes in personnel recovery and emergency medical treatment in both combat and humanitarian operations.



"We conduct exercises like Blue Phoenix to put all of our skills to the ultimate test so that the person’s worst day is not their last day,” said the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron commander.



During the exercise, U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen integrated aircraft, rescue teams, and command centers to rehearse critical combat functions such as day and night rescues, medical care, extractions, and air defense in contested environments. This training enhances their preparedness for real-world combat operations, ensuring they remain proficient in tactics, techniques, and procedures vital to bringing teammates across U.S. Central Command home safely.



