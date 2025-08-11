Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Forces Central conducts Pararescue Combat Search and Rescue training

    Blue Phoenix 25 CSAR Operations

    Photo By Senior Airman Keegan Putman | A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2025

    Story by Capt. Jade Watkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central recently completed Blue Phoenix, a combat search and rescue exercise, designed to sharpen the skills needed to rescue downed or isolated personnel in combat operations, August 07, 2025.

    Leading the effort during Blue Phoenix were U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, an elite Special Warfare career field that specializes in personnel recovery and emergency medical treatment in both combat and humanitarian operations.

    "We conduct exercises like Blue Phoenix to put all of our skills to the ultimate test so that the person’s worst day is not their last day,” said the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron commander.

    During the exercise, U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen integrated aircraft, rescue teams, and command centers to rehearse critical combat functions such as day and night rescues, medical care, extractions, and air defense in contested environments. This training enhances their preparedness for real-world combat operations, ensuring they remain proficient in tactics, techniques, and procedures vital to bringing teammates across U.S. Central Command home safely.

    Imagery of operations and activities within the U.S. Air Forces Central theater of operations is publicly available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution service at www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFCENT.

    For more information on U.S. Air Forces Central, please contact Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Public Affairs at afcent.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:04
    Story ID: 545596
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Forces Central conducts Pararescue Combat Search and Rescue training, by Capt. Jade Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Blue Phoenix 25 CSAR Operations

    LINKS

    Blue Phoenix 25 CSAR Operationshttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9255634/blue-phoenix-25-csar-operations

    Blue Phoenix 25 Aerial Operationshttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9255614/blue-phoenix-25-aerial-operations

    The 46th and 52nd ERQS fly for Blue Phoenix 25https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9255584/46th-and-52nd-erqs-fly-blue-phoenix-25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    CSAR
    52 ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download