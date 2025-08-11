Special Mission Aviators: your safety, our mission

Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Florio, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Florio, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, fires a GAU-21 machine gun on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS for a gunnery training sortie off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2025. As weapon system operators the SMAs act as an extra set of tactical eyes and ears for the pilots to aid in the recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Blades cut through the Okinawan air as the HH-60W Jolly Green II lifts off the flightline. Inside, the crew operates with efficiency, managing multiple tasks simultaneously. Every system checked. Every task is deliberate. And in the center of it all—calm, sharp, and three steps ahead—is a Special Mission Aviator.



Part flight engineer, part weapons operator, and part hoist specialist, Special Mission Aviators, or SMAs, are trained to operate in high-pressure environments where timing, precision, and teamwork are critical.



SMAs work closely with pilots to develop detailed mission plans, anticipate threats, and prepare the aircraft for flight long before the rotors turn. They conduct thorough system inspections and load critical gear; most notably Alternate Insertion and Extraction devices, used to rescue personnel from areas where landing isn't possible.



Every detail is checked and rechecked. Because once airborne, there’s no room for error.



“Whether it’s a training day or a real-world alert, we’re always ready to flex and bring somebody home,” said Tech. Sgt. Tyler Hockett, SMA instructor and interim weapons officer. “We don’t hope to do it—we are prepared to do it.”



Before every flight, SMAs and the crew gather for a full mission brief. These briefings ensure everyone understands their responsibilities, anticipate potential risks, and are aligned on the objective from takeoff to touchdown.



In flight, SMAs act as an extension of the cockpit, monitoring systems, calculating flight data, and maintaining constant awareness of the mission environment. But their role doesn’t end there.



Manning the GAU-21 machine gun and GAU-2 minigun, SMAs provide the firepower needed to protect the crew and aircraft during combat search and rescue operations. Their coordination and control of these systems are often the decisive factor in ensuring mission success.



Perhaps the most defining aspect of their role is what happens when lives hang in the balance.



SMAs are the primary hoist operators, meaning they’re the person responsible for working with pararescuemen to extract personnel from the ground using fast ropes, rope ladders, and advanced hoist systems – often while hovering above dangerous or inaccessible terrain. In these moments, where conditions are uncertain and time is limited, the SMA’s skill can mean the difference between life and death.



These capabilities lie at the heart of the 33rd Rescue Squadron’s mission: to recover isolated personnel, swiftly and safely, wherever they are.



“The first thing we learn in our schoolhouse is to stay ahead of the helicopter,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Florio, SMA and Operations Department NCOIC. “You’re always thinking a few steps ahead—ready for what’s next while processing what just happened.”



Day or night, in training or crisis, the 33rd Rescue Squadron stands ready.



Whether rescuing a downed pilot, assisting allied forces, or evacuating those in danger, SMAs remain at the core of every mission; bringing technical expertise, tactical precision, and unwavering focus.