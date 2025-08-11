11th Airborne Division Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Spc. Brandon Vasquez | Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert passes the 11th Airborne Division unit colors to Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brandon Vasquez | Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert passes the 11th Airborne Division unit colors to Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Alaska Aug 7, 2025. Since its deactivation in 1965, the change of command ceremony is the division’s second since its reactivation in June 2022, as Maj. Gen Joseph E. Hilbert relinquishes command of the division to Brig. Gen. John P. Cogbill, now the third commanding general of the Arctic Angels. see less | View Image Page

HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (Aug. 11, 2025) – The 11th Airborne Division bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert outgoing division commander and welcomed Brig. Gen. John P. Cogbill the incoming division commander during a change of command ceremony on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 7th, 2025.

Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, presided over the ceremony. Soldiers, family members, local community leaders, and distinguished guests attended the event, which included the traditional passing of the division’s colors to signify the transfer of authority.

During his tenure, Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert led the division in a series of multinational training exercises and deployments across the Arctic and Indo-Pacific. He praised the Soldiers of the division for their professionalism and skill.

“Who controls Alaska controls the Arctic,” Hilbert said. “That strategic importance, and the formations and equipment we field here, would mean little without the men and women of the 11th Airborne Division. They are the secret sauce that makes our strategic location and capabilities so incredible.”

Hilbert highlighted the division’s recent operations and exercises, which spanned multiple continents and climates.

“I’ve seen them everywhere — from Australia training with allies and partners, to the island of Hokkaido in Japan, to over the pole in Finland, where the Finnish chief of army told me he hadn’t seen a better-trained Arctic cold-weather formation from the United States,” Hilbert said. “I’ve watched them conduct joint forcible entry operations in Hawaii, Australia, and across the Pacific.”

Hilbert said these experiences reinforced his confidence in the unit’s ability to execute its mission anywhere in the world.

“The bottom line is we all sleep well at night because these men and women are on watch,” Hilbert said.

The 11th Airborne Division, reactivated in June 2022, is charged with defending U.S. interests in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific. Known as the “Arctic Angels,” the division operates in one of the most challenging climates on earth, maintaining specialized cold-weather and airborne capabilities.

The division’s Soldiers are stationed primarily at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage and Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, enabling them to support U.S. Army Pacific and Indo-Pacific Command missions.

In his final remarks, Hilbert thanked the Soldiers, Families, and community members who supported him during his time in Alaska.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside you,” Hilbert said. “Your professionalism, toughness, and commitment to the mission are unmatched.”

Since taking command of the division, Cogbill has made it clear that he intends to prioritize warfighting readiness while transforming and taking care of people.

“Alaska remains the last frontier, and it is wild and has to be experienced firsthand,” Cogbill said during his remarks. “It is one of our most strategically significant pieces of American soil, sitting on the seam of three geographic combatant commands, and astride multiple shipping lanes and air corridors through the Arctic, which allow rapid deployment of the Soldiers and materiel from Alaska to anywhere in the world.”

Cogbill emphasized readiness, highlighting the division’s capabilities and partnerships to deter adversaries and prevail if called upon.

“The world is a dangerous place, and we must be ready to do dangerous things,” he said. “We must be ready now — ready to deploy, fight, and win anywhere in the world. We will provide credible combat formations and leverage every tool and technology available to deter potential adversaries. We will prevail when required, and we will never fight alone.”

He also underscored the importance of building interoperability and trust with allies and partners.

“We will be the best teammates possible — selfless, fearless, and relentless,” Cogbill said. “The strength of this division lies in the courage, commitment, and professionalism of all of you, the Families that support you, and the Angels who have come before us. You are Arctic tough, you are lethal, and you uphold the standard. You are Angels. We are Angels. And I am proud to serve alongside you.”

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the 11th Airborne Division as it continues to focus on Arctic readiness, rapid deployment, and joint operations with U.S. and allied forces.