    Nixon takes reins of the 203rd RED HORSE

    203rd RED HORSE Change of Command

    The 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers, or RED

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Delmy Hernandez 

    192nd Wing - Virginia Air National Guard

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, held a change of command ceremony for the 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, or RED HORSE, Aug. 9, 2025, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

    Col. Manal I. Burge, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, presided over the event where Lt. Col. Carlos R. Nixon assumed command of the 203rd RED HORSE from Lt. Col. Eddie M. Abisaab. Nixon previously served as the Air Force Director of Civil Engineers' Readiness Division (A4CX) Branch Chief of the 235th Civil Engineer Flight, Maryland Air National Guard at Warfield Air National Guard Base in White Marsh, Maryland.

    During the ceremony, Burge awarded Abisaab with the U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service Medal for his strategic vision and exceptional leadership during his tenure.

    RED HORSE units are quick-responding, self-sufficient units that provide highly mobile civil engineering teams to support contingency and special operations worldwide. These units execute independent operations in remote, high-threat environments and are capable of designing, engineering, and building structures in a matter of weeks. The 203rd RED HORSE, the VaANG’s largest squadron, is a geographically separated unit located at SMR in Virginia Beach.

